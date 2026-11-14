1. The Altruists

Netflix

Releases: November 19

Inspired by one of the biggest financial scandals, The Altruists chronicles the rise and fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the complicated relationship between its founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his girlfriend Caroline Ellison. Two ambitious, idealistic young minds set out to reshape the global financial system, amassing billions before their empire unravelled amid allegations of an $8-billion fraud. As ambition, romance and misplaced trust collide, the series explores how the promise of changing the world gave way to financial deception.

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2. Suryaa: Ant se Aarambh Tak

Theatres

Releases: November 20

the high-stakes crime thriller brings a gritty, investigative edge to the silver screen. The film stars Sunny Deol as a brilliant but retired police officer living a quiet life haunted by his past. However, his forced retirement is upended when the unexpected, mysterious demise of his ex-wife pulls him directly into a complex murder investigation. Suryaa is supported by a stellar cast including Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Manish Wadhwa.

3. Party Animals

Theatres

Releases: November 20

The buddy comedy follows childhood best friends Mann Patel and Armaan Khanna through a chaotic, disaster-filled New Year’s Eve reunion in Mumbai. Written by Ali Haji, Khush Mullick, and Veer Panchal, the fast-paced entertainer stars popular digital creator Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Saqib Ayub, and veteran actor Brijendra Kala. The narrative charts a wild, escalating chain of misadventures that seamlessly transitions from an upscale nightclub and a lavish mansion house party to a public double-decker bus.

4. Percy Jackson and the Olympians: S3

JioHotstar

Releases: November 20

The Fantasy series returns for a high-stakes third season, adapting Rick Riordan’s popular novel The Titan’s Curse. Walker Scobell reprises his role as the titular young demigod, who faces his most devastating challenge yet when his close friend Annabeth Chase is captured by Kronos’ advancing forces.