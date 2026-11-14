Imagine a striker in football intentionally diving in the opposition’s box with the clear intention of winning a penalty. The referee sees it for what it is, waves play on, and later shows him a yellow card for simulation.

It’s an (non-) event that’s common in the game and would likely be forgotten by most fans by the time the match ends – unless, of course, if the simulation was successful. It’s an attempt to con the match official to gain an unfair advantage. The people in charge need to have their eyes on the ball at all times, as the players out there are not likely to make their job any easier.

But in cricket, if there’s a misdemeanour to gain an unfair edge for the team, all hell seems to break loose. The spirit of the game is brought into question, and references are made to cricket being ‘the gentleman’s game’ (notwithstanding the fact that women are now an integral part of the sport and play it with as much enthusiasm as men). The digging up of the Sandpapergate saga could be seen in the same light. In a few months’ time, it would be nine years since Cameron Bancroft was caught with the abrasive substance and admitted to an intention of changing the condition of the ball by unnatural means.

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It was never established whether the condition of the ball was actually changed. After all, the on-field umpires didn’t change the ball nor did they impose the five-run penalty on the fielding side that’s in the regulations to deal with such an eventuality. It was only the clumsy nature of the attempt and the admission of guilt – by Bancroft and then-skipper Steve Smith — at the end of the day’s play that made it look worse.

Three players were handed lengthy bans, but now Usman Khawaja has claimed in his memoir that the whole team was in on the ploy and should have taken collective responsibility. David Warner, who was the third person punished after an inquiry – jumped to his support, alleging that the whole probe was a cover-up operation and an attempt to find convenient scapegoats. Others, including current captain Pat Cummins, have disputed the claims and urged that a line be drawn in the sand and the ghosts of the past be allowed to rest in peace.



Digging the past

Regardless of what actually transpired, does it really matter after such a long time whether more than three people knew beforehand about the ploy to artificially change the condition of the ball, a practice generally referred to as ball-tampering?

Look at it this way. Would the goalkeeper or the other players in the team be hauled over the coals if the striker mentioned at the start of this piece had told them before the game about his intention to dive to win a penalty? Will there be even an attempt to find out if they knew? Will they be booked too as part of collective responsibility?

In a recent English Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal, Reds manager Andoni Iraola was peeved when his player Alexander Isak was pulled back by Jurrien Timber when the striker tried to meet a cross inside the Gunners box. Iraola said the fact that Isak didn’t make much of an issue and got up promptly dissuaded the referee from making a decision about a possible penalty. The Spaniard even said that going forward, he would ask his players to make more of such incidents for the benefit of the team.

“We have to tell them ‘go down’ because they (referees) aren’t going to call it otherwise,” the Liverpool manager said after the game.

Was Iraola punished in any way for openly asking his players to be less than honest in match situations? Did he bring the game into disrepute? No, it made the headlines for a few days before being dismissed as the rant of a frustrated manager, not uncommon in football.



Different ball game

But in cricket, we tend to hold all stakeholders to a higher standard of morality. Maybe, that’s what prompted Cricket Australia (CA) to hand out such exemplary – and one may argue, disproportionate – punishment to the three players they held guilty.

It’s no surprise that CA has no appetite to revisit the matter after the latest claims by Khawaja.

Ball-tampering is as old as the game itself. Cricket was, and remains, a batter’s game and bowling sides have always been in search of anything that could make it a bit more of an even contest. Sometimes, these attempts cross the legal threshold. There is no shortage of former players recalling ingenious ways of changing the condition of the ball.

In earlier times, they couldn’t be caught, before advancements in broadcast technology allowed cameras to zoom in on what individual players were doing on, and sometimes off, the field. In the years and decades preceding Sandpapergate, any punishment handed for ball-tampering was left there and then. Sometimes, the cricket board of the accused player(s) stood behind them and even protested their innocence. One only has to recall the controversy during India’s 2001 tour of South Africa when Sachin Tendulkar, no less, was found by match referee Mike Denness to have attempted to alter the condition of the ball (when he was seen cleaning the seam). The BCCI persuaded its South African counterpart to have Denness removed for the next game.



Making an example

Compare this to what CA did in the immediate aftermath of the revelations at Cape Town 2018. In a bid to be seen as holier-than-thou, they made an example of the three players who seemed easiest to blame. If CA had had its eye on the ball, it would have known that something like this was always likely to happen.

If they had not turned a blind eye to the boorish behaviour of a lot of its players, the way they interacted with the opposition and the umpires, and the win-at-all-cost mentality, maybe things wouldn’t have reached such a pass.

There will always be suspicion about whether the quartet of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon – the most prolific bowling foursome in the history of the game – knew more than they have let on. Some may even put an asterisk against their formidable achievements. Hindsight is 20/20 vision and there may have been a better way to deal with the mess back then. There is often a temptation to revisit events gone by, when one feels that there’s some unfinished business.

But as far as Sandpapergate is concerned, a lot of water has flown under the bridge. Everyone has a right to put forth their version of events, but it’s best not to reopen closed chapters. It’s not as if one is willing and able to hand out retrospective punishments, even if some new facts emerge.

One needs to learn from events of the past, but it’s always better to look ahead, not back.