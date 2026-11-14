If you’ve always had a fancy for the Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos’ powerful Uru glove from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the iconic fedora, a classic 1930s-style rabbit fur or wool felt hat, worn by Indiana Jones through many of his adventures, now is the time to own a piece of cinematic history.

With screen-used costumes, weapons, vehicles and many other collectibles up for grabs, the global film memorabilia market is gearing up for a busy year-end as some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises are set to go under the hammer. Leading auction houses are bringing together collections spanning blockbuster franchises, cult classics and television favourites, with several individual lots carrying estimates running into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Auction house Propstore’s December auction is the biggest draw for collectors of mainstream movie franchises. Among the headline offerings is Batman’s screen-matched, light-up hero Batpod from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). The vehicle, which features identifying marks and scratches matching its appearance in the films, has an estimate of £450,000-£900,000.

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A replica of the Infinity Gauntlet, the powerful artefact featured in Marvel Comics and Marvel films, will go up for auction on December 8 in Abu Dhabi, as announced by Julien’s Auctions and East Continental Gems. The oversized glove, embedded with six gemstones representing the Infinity Stones, was made famous in the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War, in which the villain Thanos wields the gauntlet against the Avengers.

Indiana Jones fans will have significant pieces to consider. The fedora and shirt worn by stunt performer Vic Armstrong in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade carry an estimate of £400,000-£800,000. Harrison Ford’s eight-foot bullwhip from Temple of Doom is estimated at £200,000-£400,000. An Evil Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve in Superman III is estimated at £130,000-£260,000, while Christian Bale’s complete Batsuit from Batman Begins carries an estimate of £125,000 to £250,000. Other notable offerings include Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Atlantean Sword from Conan the Barbarian, estimated at £75,000-£150,000.

Fantasy television fans will find several recognisable pieces from Game of Thrones. Jon Snow’s hero Longclaw sword is estimated at £50,000-£100,000, while Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon dragon egg carries an estimate of £20,000-£40,000. The auction will take place from December 4–6, with the first day’s sale hosted at British Academy of Film and Television Arts, London. Meanwhile, in the US, Heritage Auctions hosted its Ultimate Star Wars Auction last week in Texas. The sale featured screen-used props, character figures, original concept artwork and vintage Kenner action figures, among others. The standout lot was Darth Vader’s screen-matched hero duelling lightsaber, used in both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and Boba Fett’s screen-matched EE-3 carbine blaster from The Empire Strikes Back.

Over the years, movie memorabilia has evolved from a niche collecting category into a high-value auction market, with certain objects commanding prices comparable to those of significant works of art. One of the biggest examples is Dorothy’s ruby slippers from the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz. Sold by Heritage Auctions in December 2024 for an extraordinary $32.5 million, including the buyer’s premium, the pair became the most expensive piece of movie memorabilia ever sold at auction.

The Star Wars franchise has produced exceptional auction results. In July, Luke Skywalker’s screen-used lightsaber, complete with the severed-hand effects rig from his iconic duel with Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back, sold for $3.75 million at Heritage Auctions.