The Indian political system seems almost inseparable from political parties. But the original Constitution said nothing about them. Even today, parties occupy an uneasy place. They often manoeuvre, distort, and even subvert constitutional processes. Some might even say that they divide citizens, polarise societies, and seem to undermine individual citizens and their representatives. And yet, We, the Parties argues, it is precisely this ‘power grab’ by political parties that makes the Indian Constitution meaningful.

ALSO READ Down the policy path

2. Book: Interregnum

Author: Jordan Himelfarb

Publisher: Westland Books

Pages: 336, Price: Rs 599

Every elite chess player dreams of becoming world champion. Yet for many of today’s top grandmasters, that dream long seemed out of reach: Norwegian juggernaut Magnus Carlsen was just too good. So when Carlsen announced he wouldn’t defend his world title for a fifth time, the rest of the best saw a chance finally to sit on the throne. Interregnum follows these brilliant and often eccentric minds around the world.

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3. Book: Vibe

Author: Adam Grant

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 336, Price: Rs 1299

When we vibe with other people, it fuels our happiness and success. Yet building meaningful ties is one of the most pressing problems of our time. As face-to-face interaction gives way to digital screens, communication gets outsourced to AI and the world becomes more polarised. To reveal how we can forge faster, stronger and longer bonds, Adam Grant offers groundbreaking studies, expert insights and myth-busting stories.

4. Book: A Fistful of Salt

Author: N Prabhakaran, translated by Jayasree Kalathil

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 232, Price: Rs 59

N Prabhakaran arrived on the literary scene in 1971 at age of 18, with his prize-winning story The Mahout of a Rogue Elephant. In the five decades since, he has come to be regarded as one of the pioneers of the postmodern turn in Malayalam literature. The stories gathered in this book move between folklore and the fantastical, nature and nightmare, as they circle around the essential aloneness of the human condition.

ALSO READ A new window into India’s past

5. Book: The Aunts of Gangapur

Author: Rakhshanda Jalil

Publisher: Westland Books

Pages: 180, Price: Rs 599

Zuby has a plan to escape Delhi’s unforgiving smog; she will take her beleagured lungs to her husband’s ancestral home in Gangapur and wait out the winter. Many years after she first arrived as a not-so-shy bride, she settles into a cottage set inside a mango orchard. But her hope for some peace and quiet is quashed soon enough. The Aunts of Gangapur shines a light into the life of a traditional Muslim household coming to terms with change and modernity.