Microsoft on Friday (November 13) apologised to customers and partners after a global outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services, saying it was seeing “broad recovery and stability” across its platforms.

The company attributed the disruption to a problem introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. It said the incident was unrelated to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence agents.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners,” Microsoft said in a statement on X.

We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services.



This was a technical issue… — Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 13, 2026

Services restored gradually

Microsoft said it had addressed the underlying issue but was continuing to restore access for customers and regions still experiencing problems. Given the scale of demand, services were brought back gradually, with stability checked at each stage.

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“While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration. We will provide a full post-incident report once our review is complete,” the company said.

The disruption began on Thursday and continued for more than 24 hours, Reuters reported. Microsoft had not provided a timeline for complete recovery in that report. Downdetector recorded more than 7.4 million outage reports worldwide, peaking at nearly 20,000 a minute, according to Reuters.

Indian airlines issue advisories

IndiGo and Akasa Air reported disruptions or delays in email support and directed passengers towards alternative customer-service channels. Both airlines said flight operations remained unaffected.

Air India said it had temporarily rerouted emails to maintain communication with passengers. Its flights and other communication channels continued operating normally and the airline said it was answering emails within its usual 24-hour timeframe.

Disruption spreads beyond email

The outage affected features connected to Exchange Online, Microsoft’s cloud-based email and scheduling service, while applications that did not depend on it remained operational.

The impact extended to businesses and public agencies. European exchange operator Euronext reported email problems, insurer Aviva activated backup arrangements for earnings calls and shipping company Maersk warned customers of delayed updates.

OpenAI and Anthropic also experienced problems with their Microsoft connectors, which link their services to Microsoft applications.

The incident follows an Azure cloud outage in October that also affected Microsoft’s productivity software and other businesses. The latest disruption exposed how failures in shared technology infrastructure can interrupt communications across otherwise unrelated industries.