Microsoft on Saturday said that it had “fully restored” its Microsoft 365 services after a major outage disrupted businesses, government agencies and essential services across more than 70 countries and territories. The disruption affected widely used applications such as Outlook, Teams and the company’s artificial intelligence assistant Copilot.

The outage, which lasted for over 20 hours, began around midday on Thursday in the United States. Users reported problems accessing Microsoft’s services, sending emails and using workplace communication tools. The disruption affected organizations across several sectors, including government, healthcare, aviation, banking and business.

We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions. Further updates can be found at MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 14, 2026

Microsoft confirmed the restoration in an update on X on Saturday. The company said it had addressed the underlying problem and restored services for the remaining affected customers and regions.

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“We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions,” Microsoft said.

What caused the outage?

Earlier in the day, Microsoft apologized to customers and partners for the disruption and said it had restored services gradually to ensure stability across its infrastructure.

In an post on X, the company said, “We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously.”

Microsoft said the outage was caused by a technical issue and was not related to cyber activity or artificial intelligence agents. The problem originated during an earlier network capacity upgrade and surfaced after a recent network change.

We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services.



This was a technical issue… — Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 13, 2026

The company said it had addressed the underlying issue but needed to restore services in stages because of the scale of demand. It said teams validated stability at each stage of the recovery process, which took longer but helped ensure that services returned reliably.

In a separate X post, Microsoft reported improvements in service availability and email delivery across an increasing portion of the affected infrastructure.

We’re seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected infrastructure. We know our customers rely on our services to get important work done every day, and regret the impact these outages… — Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 13, 2026

“We know our customers rely on our services to get important work done every day, and regret the impact these outages had on those who depend on us,” the company said.

Microsoft added that it had found no indication of malicious or cyber activity. Its teams were reviewing the incident and examining ways to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

How widely did the outage affect users?

The outage disrupted public services and businesses in several countries. Governments in India, Japan, Singapore, Greece and Norway reported problems with some operations, including email communications at certain ministries and agencies.

India reported disruption as the global outage spread across Microsoft 365 services. Users began flagging problems with Outlook, Teams and Copilot around 11 pm on Thursday, November 12, according to Downdetector. Reports eased overnight but rose again after 6 am on Friday.

Microsoft’s service health page showed service degradation affecting business and enterprise customers as well as consumer products. Users faced problems accessing Outlook mailboxes through web and desktop applications, while email delivery was delayed. Some Copilot users could not load the service or receive responses, and its workplace features had difficulty accessing information from emails, calendars and files.

The impact on Teams was more limited. Microsoft said core functions, including joining meetings, group chats and channel messages, remained largely unaffected. However, calendar-related tasks such as scheduling and viewing meetings could fail, according to the company’s service updates.

The disruption also affected airline customer support. IndiGo said its email support services were impacted and warned that it might not receive customer emails. It asked passengers needing urgent assistance to use its virtual assistant, 6E Skai, through its website or mobile app.

Akasa Air also reported delays to its email support services. It advised passengers to contact its 24-hour care centre or reach out through social media for immediate assistance. Air India, however, said its flight operations and communication channels remained unaffected. It had temporarily rerouted emails to ensure messages continued to reach the airline.

Microsoft said on Friday that it had completed recovery actions across parts of its affected Asia-Pacific infrastructure, including India, and was gradually restoring traffic. It reported improvements in mailbox access and delayed email processing, although some users could still face intermittent problems.

Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, apologised for the disruption in a LinkedIn post. “Our global teams continue to work with urgency to resolve the issue,” he said.

In Britain, the disruption forced a court in Manchester to pause a trial. Judge Maurice Greene sent jurors home because of delays, reported AP. The incident also affected police services. British police said they could not receive crime reports online and asked people to call for urgent assistance.

The British government said it was working with Microsoft to assess the impact on public services. It added that contingency plans were in place to limit disruption.

Healthcare services also faced problems. Britain’s National Health Service was affected, while the National Pharmacy Association warned customers about delays in receiving medication, reported AP. The disruption threatened to prevent doctors from emailing prescriptions to pharmacies.

Some law enforcement services in the United States also reported problems. The sheriff’s office in Arapahoe County, Colorado, said online bond payments had been affected.

Businesses faced similar disruption. Hong Kong businessperson Danny Lau, who runs an aluminium company, told AP that his business could not receive updates from US customers through Outlook. Some banks in Hong Kong also reported disruptions.

The outage also affected connections between Microsoft 365 and other technology platforms. OpenAI and Anthropic reported problems connecting with Microsoft 365 tools, showing how an interruption at one provider can affect services that depend on its software.

“With no emails coming or going, many office workers feel like they are having a virtual snow day,” Jeremy Singer, a professor at the University of Glasgow’s School of Computing Science, told AP.