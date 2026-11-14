By Madhushree Goswami

1. Art of the moment

until November 15, Mahalaxmi Racecourse,

Mumbai, 11 am–7 pm

Art Mumbai 2026 brings a selection of artworks spanning modern and contemporary art. Featuring works by artists including MF Husain, SH Raza, Anish Kapoor, Ai Weiwei and Bharti Kher, the fair brings artistic perspectives from India and the world.

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2. Nine shades of emotion

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November 16, NMACC, Mumbai, 9 pm

Rooted in the ancient Indian treatise Natyashastra, Navarasa Sadhana introduces participants to a method of acting that explores the nine fundamental emotions, or rasas. Led by Kutiyattam practitioner Kapila Venu and percussionist Rajeev Kalamandalam, theworkshop is about traditional Indian performance practices.

3. Women behind the lens

November 17, Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 6.30 pm

How have women photographers captured the changing story of a nation? This documentary by filmmaker Sabeena Gadihoke follows three generations of visual storytellers — Homai Vyarawalla, Sheba Chhachhi and Dayanita Singh —examining their photographs and perspectives on India’s post-independence journey. The film explores the promises of a new nation and the realities that followed.

4. Through the vision of faith

November 18, IIC, New Delhi, 6 pm

Bringing together photography and reflections on faith, Spiritual India: A Kaleidoscope of Faith explores diverse spiritual traditions through the lens of photographer Briana Blasko. Featuring essays by voices including Shashi Tharoor, Ghazala Wahab and Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the event will be launched by dancer Navtej Johar alongside an exhibition drawing on Blasko’s earlier works.

5. The aura of Diljit

November 21, Narendra Modi Stadium,

Ahmedabad, 3 pm

Bringing his AURA World Tour to India, Punjabi singer and global music sensation Diljit Dosanjh is set to take the stage in Ahmedabad. Expect an energetic stadium spectacle featuring his biggest hits, bhangra performances and a production celebrating Punjabi music and culture. The concert promises a night of music, dance and infectious energy.