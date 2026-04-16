The “King” has reclaimed his throne at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Virat Kohli surged to the top of the IPL 2026 run-scoring charts after a decisive 49 off 34 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite battling a fever and a sore knee in the lead-up to the game, Kohli was deployed as an Impact Sub, anchoring RCB’s 147-run chase to take his season tally to 228 runs.

While Kohli is leading the 2026 race, he is no stranger to this summit. Here is his storied history with the Orange Cap.

The Legacy: Two Caps and One Eternal Record

As of today, Virat Kohli has won the Orange Cap twice in his career. He is part of an elite trio—alongside Chris Gayle (2) and David Warner (3)—to have won the award more than once.

1. 2016: The Unreachable Peak (973 Runs)

The 2016 season remains the gold standard of T20 batting. Kohli didn’t just win the cap; he demolished every existing record.

Runs: 973 (The highest ever in a single IPL season).

973 (The highest ever in a single IPL season). Centuries: 4 (A record later matched by Jos Buttler).

4 (A record later matched by Jos Buttler). The Feat: Playing with stitches in his hand, he led RCB to the final, finishing nearly 125 runs ahead of runner-up David Warner.

2. 2024: The Masterful Return (741 Runs)

Eight years after his first triumph, Kohli proved his longevity by clinching the award again.

Runs: 741

741 The Story: Critics questioned his strike rate early in the season, but Kohli responded by attacking from the Powerplay, finishing with a strike rate of 154.69 and an average of 61.75.

The 2026 Race: The Current Leaderboard

With his 49-run knock yesterday, Kohli has leapfrogged the SRH duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan. If he holds this lead until May, he will equal David Warner’s record of 3 Orange Caps.

Top 5 Run Scorers in IPL 2026 (as of April 16, 2026)

Pos Player Team Runs Strike Rate 1 Virat Kohli RCB 228 158.33 2 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 224 142.67 3 Rajat Patidar RCB 222 213.46 4 Ishan Kishan SRH 213 190.17 5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 200 263.15

Multiple Orange Cap Winners

David Warner: 3 (2015, 2017, 2019)

3 (2015, 2017, 2019) Virat Kohli: 2 (2016, 2024)

2 (2016, 2024) Chris Gayle: 2 (2011, 2012)

The Verdict

Virat Kohli’s 2026 campaign is defined by grit. Coming off a fever and a minor injury, his decision to play as an Impact Player just to ensure RCB stayed on track shows a player who is after more than just individual glory. After leading RCB to their first title in 2025, the “King” is now hunting for his third Orange Cap to sit alongside his championship ring.