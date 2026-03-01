The race to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is officially closed with the Super 8 stage of the tournament, which kicked-off on February 21 (Saturday) coming to an end on March 1 (Sunday). After the end of all 12 matches in Super 8 stage, India, England, South Africa and New Zealand are four teams that have qualified for the semi-final of the tournament.

Today i.e. on March 1 (Sunday), South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets to finish at the top of group 1. Now, India have beaten West Indies by five wickets and claimed the last semi-final spot. This was also the last game of the Super 8 stage. South Africa finished at number 1 position in Group 1 having won all their matches, England finished at the top of Super 8 Group 2 points table with three wins in three matches as well.

Super 8 Points Table: Group 1

(India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe)

Q= Qualified for Semi-Final, E= Eliminated from Semi-Final Race

Team Mat W L NR Pts NRR South Africa (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 +2.259 India (Q) 3 2 1 0 4 +1.106 West Indies (E) 3 1 2 0 2 +0.993 Zimbabwe (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -3.415

Super 8 Points Table: Group 2

(Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka)

Q=Qualified for Semi-Final, E=Eliminated from Semi-Final race

Team Mat W L NR Pts NRR England (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 +1.096 New Zealand (Q) 3 1 1 1 3 +1.390 Pakistan (E) 3 1 2 1 3 -0.123 Sri Lanka (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -1.950

Note: Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Semi-Finals.

Latest Result: India vs West Indies (March 1, 2026), India win by 5 wickets.

Major Stats: T20 World Cup 2026 (Updated)

Top Run Scorers

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK): 383 Runs Brian Bennett (ZIM): 292 Runs Aiden Markram (SA): 268 Runs Shimron Hetmyer (WI): 248 Runs Suryakumar Yadav (IND): 231 Runs

Top Wicket Takers

Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA): 13 Wickets Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM): 13 Wickets Lungi Ngidi (SA): 12 Wickets Varun Chakaravarthy (IND): 12 Wickets Corbin Bosch (SA): 12 Wickets

Earlier, on February 28 (Saturday), Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 runs but this result had no bearing on the semi-finalists selection as Pakistan failed to restrict Sri Lanka to less than 147, which was required for them to reach semi-finals. The Kiwis had earlier failed to cement their place in the semis on February 27 (Friday) after England beat them by four wickets in Colombo.

On February 26 (Thursday), South Africa beat West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to claim the top spot in Group 1. In the second match, home side, India beat Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The twin results on meant that South Africa secured a semi-final spot from Group 1 and India remained in the hunt with a virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies.

Zimbabwe were eliminated from the semi-final race and the entire tournament after this loss as they had also lost their first Super 8 match against West Indies on February 23 (Monday).

Sri Lanka had become the first team to be knocked out of the semi-finals race and consequently, the entire tournament, after they lost to New Zealand by 61 runs, in a Group 2 fixture at Colombo on February 25 (Wednesday). England had become the first team to reach the semi-finals after beating Pakistan on February 24 (Tuesday) at Pallekele.

India, part of Group 1 in Super 8, lost for the first time in the tournament, going down by 76 runs against South Africa on February 22 (Sunday). This had put a huge dent in India’s net run rate but Proteas win over Windies did help their cause.

In the first fully completed game of the Super 8, England had thrashed Sri Lanka by 51 runs on Sunday. But, the Super 8 opener between New Zealand and Pakistan was washed out and both teams got one point each.