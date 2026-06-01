The curtains have fallen on the IPL 2026 season following a final that was thrilling only in parts and was won by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31 (Sunday). They beat the home side Gujarat Titans (GT) with ease as Virat Kohli turned out to be the hero with the bat. Chasing a target of 156, RCB reached there with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

While the champions take home the lion’s share of the massive ₹46.5 crore total prize pool, the individual rewards night belonged to the tournament’s record-shattering prodigy.

Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, officially capped off a historic tournament by running away with the season’s ultimate statistical crown, wrapping up a bank-breaking debut year that completely rewrote the T20 record books.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bank-Breaking Season

Before the playoffs even commenced, Sooryavanshi had already secured exactly Rs 22 lakh through 22 individual post-match awards presented at the presentation podiums. On the final rewards night, his financial tally crossed into a completely different stratosphere.

Sooryavanshi captured the coveted Orange Cap after accumulating a mountain of 776 runs across the tournament, fending off late surges from Gujarat Titans’ superstars Shubman Gill (732 runs) and Sai Sudharsan (722 runs).

Age no bar for this truly special teenager 👏🙌



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the winner of the 𝙈𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙑𝙖𝙡𝙪𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 Award with 4⃣3⃣6⃣.5⃣ points 🩷#TATAIPL | #Final | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/DowJeSDF5X — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 31, 2026

Along with the Orange Cap, his relentless powerplay dominance earned him the official Super Striker of the Season award, a title paired with a cash bonus and a brand-new Tata Curvv vehicle. Not only that, the 15-year-old also won the Angle One Super Sixes of the season, Emerging Player of the season as well as the most coveteed trophy-Most Valuable Player (MVP) of IPL 2026 award as well.

When combining his tournament-end honors with his regular-season podium envelopes, the teenager cleared a total Rs 87 lakh in performance bonuses alone—nearly 80% of his entire Rs 1.10 crore Rajasthan Royals retention contract.

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IPL 2026 Team Standings Prize Money

The top four playoff franchises shared a total team pool exceeding Rs 46.5 crore, while teams finishing fifth through tenth did not receive official league prize money.

Award Category Franchise Prize Money Amount Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹20.00 Crore Runners-up Gujarat Titans ₹13.00 Crore Third Place (Qualifier 2 Exit) Rajasthan Royals (RR) ₹7.00 Crore Fourth Place (Eliminator Exit) SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ₹6.50 Crore

IPL 2026 Individual Season Awards Ledger