ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli’s record in danger because of this cricketer

By:
Published: May 30, 2019 5:11:14 PM

Amla's form will be a huge factor for South Africa's fortunes in the World Cup.

The Indian captain took 175 matches to reach the milestone.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has a penchant for breaking records in all forms of cricket. But his record of scoring the fastest 8,000 runs in one-day internationals is in danger of being breached — by his old nemesis Hashim Amla. The World Cup opener will offer the classy South African bat, who has scored 7,910 runs in 171 matches, an opportunity to break Kohli’s record. The Indian captain took 175 matches to reach the milestone.

The 36-year-old South African already holds the record for scoring the fastest 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 runs in one day internationals. Virat Kohli held the records for the fastest 6,000 and 7,00o before Amla. The World Cup opener on Thursday will see the Proteas battle it out against England.AB De Villiers, Herschelle Gibbs and Jacques Kallis are the only three South African batsmen who have managed to cross the 8,000-run mark.

Virat Kohli currently holds the record for the fastest 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Kohli took just 205 innings to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record who achieved the feat in 259 innings. The Indian captain has also managed to score six ODI centuries in a calendar year making him the first captain to do so. He has scored 23 centuries in chases which is the highest by any batsman.

Hashim Amla will be the fourth if he manages to score 90 runs in the first match of the World Cup. Amla has been one of South Africa’s most consistent batsman in the recent past and his record-breaking spree is a testimony for his unparalleled consistency.
The right-hander has played 5 matches in 2019 and has scored 214 runs at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 86.64. His highest score this year is 108 not out. He is the mainstay of South African batting lineup in the ICC World Cup 2019. Amla’s form will be a huge factor for South Africa’s fortunes in the World Cup.

South African team suffered a setback when Dale Steyn was ruled out of the first game against England due to a shoulder injury.

South Africa World Cup Squad
Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, David Miller, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England World Cup Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales.

