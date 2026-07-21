Spain outclassed defending champions Argentina in a lopsided final 1-0 when Ferran Torres scored the solitary goal in the 106th minute of the extra-time ending Lionel Messi’s dream-run, and give the European champions the deserved advantage following their on-field dominance in regulation time. This reminisces Spain’s first-ever World Cup win, when Andres Iniesta scored in the 116th minute of extra-time. Ankit Pattnaik sums up the quadrennial tournament that lasted 39 days.

World at Mbappe’s feet

(Source: AP)

French captain Kylian Mbappé becomes the first-ever player to win two back-to-back Golden Boots. He ended with 10 goals and 4 assists this World Cup – going past Messi in the total goals tally at 22 (leading the all-time list). In Qatar in 2022, Mbappe scored 8 goals and 2 assists including a hat-trick in the final.

Rodri’s Golden moment

(Source: AP)

Spanish captain Rodri won the Golden Ball. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner lead Spain in all the 8 matches and anchoring the midfield. Rodri completed 753 passes with 94% accuracy.

ALSO READ Is There Anything Left for Spanish World Cup Winning Captain Rodri to Win?

Simón wins Golden Glove

(Source: AP)

Unai Simón won the Golden Glove award as the best goalkeeper. The Athletic Bilbao keeper featured in all the matches for Spain logging 750 minutes on the pitch and kept a record-breaking 7 clean sheets. Simón conceded a solitary goal against Belgium in the quarter-final.

Best young player

(Source: AP)

Pau Cubarsi, the 19-year-old Spanish centre-back won the Best Young Player award in the FIFA World Cup 2026. He was instrumental in a historic defence that conceded just one goal in the entire tournament. He was involved in 46 defences and 7 clean sheets across 8 matches.

Messi’s fairytale ends!

(Source: AP)

Argentine great Messi failed to weave his magic in the final, like he did throughout La Albiceletes’ campaign. The icon ended the American sojourn with 8 goals and 4 assists, perhaps ending an illustrious career that spanned over six World Cups.