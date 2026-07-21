The month-long football carnival has finally come to an end. Spain are world champions, the confetti has settled in New York New Jersey Stadium, and the biggest FIFA World Cup in history is now part of the record books.

But for Indian sport, there is little time to pause.

In just a few days, the focus shifts to Glasgow, Scotland, where the 2026 Commonwealth Games begin on July 23. While significantly smaller than previous editions, the Games present India’s next major international challenge—and perhaps its most unusual in years.

Unlike Birmingham 2022, where India finished fourth with 61 medals, Glasgow offers a radically different landscape. Several of India’s traditional medal-rich sports have been dropped from the programme, meaning success will depend less on the overall medal tally and more on how efficiently the country performs in the disciplines that remain.

When do the Games begin?

The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, 2026.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at The Hydro, with Glasgow hosting a compact 10-day edition of the Games across a handful of venue clusters rather than the sprawling multi-city format seen in previous editions.

India’s Contingent

India will compete across a reduced programme featuring able-bodied and para-sport events.

The country’s strongest representation comes in athletics, weightlifting, boxing, judo, swimming, cycling and gymnastics, along with para-athletics, para-powerlifting, para-swimming, para-track cycling and wheelchair basketball.

Among the biggest names expected to lead India’s campaign are Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, swimmer Srihari Nataraj and gymnast Pranati Nayak.

Where India’s medals could come from

With the programme significantly trimmed, India’s medal hopes are concentrated in a handful of sports.

Athletics

Athletics is expected to shoulder a larger share of India’s medal ambitions than ever before.

Neeraj Chopra remains the country’s strongest gold-medal prospect in the men’s javelin throw, while long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, distance runners Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh are among the leading contenders for podium finishes.

Para-athletics is also expected to contribute significantly to India’s overall medal tally.

Weightlifting

Weightlifting has consistently been one of India’s most productive Commonwealth sports.

Mirabai Chanu once again headlines the squad, while lifters such as Bindyarani Devi and Harjinder Kaur add further medal potential across multiple weight categories.

Boxing

India has emerged as one of the Commonwealth’s strongest boxing nations over the past decade.

Lovlina Borgohain leads the challenge, with several young boxers expected to compete for podium finishes as India looks to maintain its recent success in the ring.

Why India’s Medal tally will almost certainly fall

At first glance, a lower medal tally than Birmingham 2022 may appear disappointing. It shouldn’t. The biggest reason lies in the competition schedule itself.

More than half of India’s medals at Birmingham came from sports that do not feature in Glasgow’s streamlined programme.

Among the major omissions are:

Wrestling

Badminton

Table Tennis

Hockey

Shooting

Archery

The removal of several traditional medal-heavy disciplines fundamentally changes India’s medal prospects.

Rather than chasing another 60-plus medal haul, India will rely heavily on athletics, weightlifting, boxing and para-sports to remain among the leading nations in the overall standings.

What would count as success?

Given the reduced programme, direct comparisons with Birmingham 2022 are unlikely to provide a fair measure of India’s performance.

A realistic benchmark would be a strong conversion rate in medal events where India traditionally excels, particularly athletics, weightlifting and boxing.

If India’s leading athletes deliver on expectation and the para contingent performs to its potential, Glasgow could still prove to be a successful campaign despite a significantly smaller overall medal tally.

The numbers may be lower.

The quality of those medals, however, could matter far more.

As football’s biggest tournament fades into memory, another international sporting chapter begins.

For India, the journey from the roar of the FIFA World Cup to the arenas of Glasgow is more than a change of venue. It is the start of a new challenge, one that will test not just the country’s athletes, but also how success is measured when the rules of the competition itself have changed.