Spain’s celebrations had barely begun when another moment from the FIFA World Cup final started travelling around social media.

As players queued to receive their runners-up medals following Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time defeat, videos appeared to show two Argentine defenders choosing not to shake hands with US President Donald Trump during the official medal presentation, shifting attention away from the trophy lift and onto one of football’s most scrutinised post-match ceremonies.

The clips quickly went viral, with supporters dissecting every interaction as players walked across the podium. Lamine’s younger brother also came running to him to celebrate soon after he received

WOAH



Argentina's Cristian Romero refused to Shake Hands and Greet President Donald Trumppic.twitter.com/9V2XijUQop — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) July 20, 2026

Lamine's brother was so happy that he didn't wait a minute before coming to celebrate with Lamine 🥹❤️❤️. pic.twitter.com/XjzaagSWbD — ᴍᴇɴᴀ ♑︎ (@menaox2) July 20, 2026

Two players appear to bypass Trump

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez appeared to walk past both FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Trump after collecting his silver medal, without stopping for a handshake.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero, meanwhile, accepted his medal from Infantino before appearing to bypass Trump and instead greeting Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who were also present on the podium.

Neither Martínez nor Romero has publicly commented on the incident and FIFA has not addressed the interactions.

Trophy presentation under the spotlight

Trump played an unusually prominent role in Sunday’s medal ceremony. Standing alongside Infantino throughout the presentation, the US President handed medals to Argentina’s players before remaining on stage as Spain captain Rodri lifted the World Cup trophy.

His presence had already attracted attention before kick-off, but the viral clips from the medal ceremony ensured the post-match protocol became one of the most discussed moments of the evening.

Emotional end for Argentina

The ceremony also produced some of the tournament’s most poignant images. Lionel Messi was seen in tears as Spain celebrated nearby after what is widely expected to be his final FIFA World Cup appearance.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni also struggled to contain his emotions during his post-match press conference, leaving the room midway through discussing his future with Argentina.

“I feel the need to think,” Scaloni said. “We need to reset… It breaks my heart.”

Social media shifts focus

While Spain celebrated becoming world champions for a second time, social media quickly shifted from Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner to analysing every frame of the medal presentation.

For many fans, the ceremony became almost as closely watched as the final itself, illustrating how football’s biggest night now extends well beyond the 120 minutes on the pitch.