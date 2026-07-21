Before a ball was kicked at the FIFA World Cup 2026, football’s governing body projected an enormous financial windfall for the United States. The tournament was expected to create thousands of jobs, generate billions in economic activity and provide a lasting boost to tourism and local businesses.

Now that the tournament has concluded, the early economic picture appears far more nuanced.

While FIFA has celebrated record attendances and commercial success, publicly available economic indicators from the United States suggest that many of the wider financial benefits forecast before the event have yet to materialise in any significant way.

FIFA projected a major economic boost

Ahead of the tournament, FIFA released an economic impact report estimating that the World Cup would cost $13.9 billion to stage globally, with around $11.1 billion linked to the United States.

The governing body projected the tournament would generate roughly $30.5 billion in economic activity for the US as part of an estimated $80.1 billion global impact. It also forecast the equivalent of 185,000 full-time jobs would be created in the country.

Those projections formed a central part of the case for hosting the expanded 48-team tournament.

Tourism remained largely flat

However, publicly available US tourism data paints a more restrained picture.

According to the US National Travel and Tourism Office, international arrivals in June were up just 0.2% compared with the same month a year earlier.

There were gains from visitors arriving from Africa and South America, but arrivals from Europe declined while Asian tourism also fell. That suggests the tournament did not produce the kind of broad tourism surge often associated with mega sporting events.

Hotels, flights and retail showed little World Cup effect

Inflation data released after the tournament also showed limited evidence of widespread demand-driven price increases. Hotel prices declined during the month, airline fares remained broadly unchanged and recreation prices rose only modestly.

Retail spending also failed to register the kind of jump many economists had expected during a tournament that attracted millions of fans worldwide. Restaurant and bar spending similarly remained largely flat.

The June US jobs report also did not point towards a significant employment boost for hospitality or retail sectors, although economists have cautioned that some labour data could still be revised.

Some host cities did benefit

That does not mean the World Cup left no economic footprint. Data compiled by financial services company Fiserv suggested small businesses in host cities generally outperformed those in comparable non-host cities during June.

Boston emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries, although local officials also noted that hotel bookings only recovered after discounted room rates were introduced.

Economists say local gains almost certainly occurred around stadiums, fan zones, restaurants and entertainment districts, even if they were not large enough to meaningfully move national economic indicators.

Measuring a World Cup is complicated

Economists have long argued that assessing the true financial impact of mega sporting events is exceptionally difficult.

Many visitors would likely have travelled or spent money elsewhere anyway. Businesses can benefit in some sectors while others lose customers because residents avoid crowded areas. Productivity losses, transport disruptions and public spending are also difficult to quantify.

Infrastructure spending further complicates the equation. Although the United States did not need to build new stadiums specifically for the World Cup, many of those venues were originally constructed with public funding.

That raises a broader question: how much of those historical costs should count towards the tournament’s financial balance sheet?

FIFA remains the biggest winner

One conclusion appears much clearer than the broader economic debate. FIFA itself is expected to emerge as the tournament’s biggest financial beneficiary.

Industry estimates suggest the governing body could generate around $9 billion in ticketing revenue from the World Cup, alongside substantial broadcasting income and commercial partnerships.

Stadium operators, broadcasters, betting companies and sponsors also stood to benefit significantly from record fan engagement throughout the month-long competition.

Beyond economics

Whether the World Cup was “worth it” ultimately depends on how success is measured. Strictly from an economic standpoint, the publicly available data released so far offers only limited evidence of the transformative national boost many had anticipated before the tournament.

Yet the event also delivered record attendances, global television audiences, packed fan zones and a renewed spotlight on football across North America.

Those cultural and sporting gains are considerably harder to measure than hotel occupancy rates or retail sales, but they remain part of the legacy every World Cup seeks to leave behind.