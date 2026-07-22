West Indies signed off the ODI series with a nervy two-wicket victory over New Zealand in Bridgetown, successfully chasing 269 to end the contest on a high. However, Kiwis bagged the five-match series 3-2.

The match also generated significant interest among cricket fans in India. According to Google Trends, “New Zealand vs West Indies” crossed 50,000 searches within hours of the result, registering a 1,000% spike in search interest as fans followed the dramatic finish to the ODI series.

The Caribbean run chase was anchored by Sherfane Rutherford, whose 61 off 58 balls steadied the innings after an early wobble. Rutherford’s knock also generated significant interest online.

Hetmyer holds his nerve

Shimron Hetmyer played the decisive hand, remaining unbeaten on 69 off 64 deliveries, guiding West Indies home with just three balls to spare. His composed finish ensured the hosts reached 269 for 8 in 47.3 overs after New Zealand had earlier posted the identical total.

Akheem Auguste contributed 34, while Shai Hope added 39 to keep the chase on track before Rutherford and Hetmyer took charge.

Nicholls, Young and Kelly lift New Zealand

Earlier, New Zealand recovered from early setbacks to post 268 for 9 in 50 overs.

Will Young top-scored with 56, Nick Kelly struck 64, while Tom Latham added 69 to give the visitors a competitive total. Henry Nicholls chipped in with 10, while the lower order was unable to provide the late acceleration New Zealand would have wanted.

Bowlers keep West Indies in the contest

Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph all picked up wickets to prevent New Zealand from crossing the 300-run mark. Alzarri returned the most economical spell among the frontline bowlers, conceding just 38 runs in his 10 overs while claiming two wickets.

Series ends with consolation win

Although the victory came in the final ODI, it provided West Indies with a morale-boosting finish after New Zealand had already secured the series.

Rutherford’s rescue act and Hetmyer’s unbeaten finish ensured the hosts crossed the line in a chase that remained in the balance until the closing overs, giving the home crowd a memorable finish to the series.