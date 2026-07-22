Indian Grandmaster Pranesh M produced the biggest result of his career on Tuesday, defeating reigning world champion D Gukesh in the penultimate round of the Chennai Grand Masters to become one of the few players to beat a sitting world champion in a classical game.

The 19-year-old prevailed in 39 moves after capitalising on Gukesh’s familiar struggles with time management, registering a victory that unofficially earns him a place in the so-called “Chigorin Club”, a group comprising players who have defeated the reigning world champion in a classical game.

The result also boosts Pranesh’s pursuit of a coveted 2700 Elo rating, a milestone currently held by only a small group of elite grandmasters.

Gukesh lets winning position slip

For much of the contest, it appeared the world champion was on course for victory. Gukesh built a promising position and enjoyed a clear advantage while holding a two-pawn lead. However, as the clock ticked down, the balance shifted dramatically.

A series of inaccuracies during severe time pressure, including a misplaced rook, an ambitious pawn push and a sequence of defensive king moves, allowed Pranesh to seize the initiative. By the time Gukesh attempted to recover, the position had turned decisively in Pranesh’s favour.

It continues a recurring theme in Gukesh’s career, with time trouble again proving costly despite strong play in the opening and middle game.

“I knew I could beat him”: Pranesh M

Speaking after the victory, Pranesh said facing Gukesh never felt unfamiliar because the two have competed against each other since childhood.

He recalled beating Gukesh once during an under-13 tournament in Mumbai, even though the future world champion eventually won that event. That early experience gave him confidence heading into Tuesday’s encounter.

Climbing towards the elite

Pranesh qualified for this year’s Chennai Grand Masters after winning the Challengers section in 2025.

Since then, he has steadily strengthened his reputation by holding several elite grandmasters to draws before claiming the biggest scalp of his career.

The victory over Gukesh now strengthens his push towards the 2700-rating club, one of the most exclusive benchmarks in world chess. Despite the breakthrough, Pranesh believes there is still significant room for improvement. He identified opening preparation as the area he wants to develop further.

Learning alongside India’s best

Pranesh has been coached by renowned trainer R B Ramesh at Chess Gurukul, the academy that has produced several of India’s leading grandmasters, including R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Aravindh Chithambaram.

Earlier this year, he also travelled to Cyprus as part of Vaishali’s support team during the Candidates Tournament.

Beyond helping create a relaxed atmosphere inside the team, Pranesh said watching elite-level preparation and competition from close quarters also improved his own understanding of the game.

A different approach

Unlike many elite players known for their intensely analytical personalities, Pranesh describes himself as someone who prefers to move on quickly after defeats. He says losses do not trouble him as much as uneventful draws.

For Pranesh, complicated games, even those ending in defeat, remain more satisfying than quiet, risk-free results.

That fearless approach has now delivered the defining victory of his career and placed one of India’s fastest-rising grandmasters firmly in the spotlight.