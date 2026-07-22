Air India will deploy its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Delhi-Toronto route from August 1, allowing the airline to eliminate the fuel stop at Vienna on the outbound service and reduce journey time by nearly three hours.

The airline is replacing the older Boeing 777-300ER, which required a refuelling halt because of the longer routing forced by the closure of Pakistani airspace. Subject to airspace availability, the Delhi-Toronto flight will now operate non-stop, cutting total travel time from about 20 hours to around 17 hours. The return Toronto-Delhi flight will continue to operate non-stop with a flying time of up to 16 hours.

Air India, like other Indian carriers, has been forced to take longer routes following the closure of Pakistani airspace, increasing flying times and fuel burn on several international services.

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Restored Daily Frequency

The deployment of the airline’s factory-fresh Boeing 787-9 also marks the debut of Air India’s latest long-haul cabin product on flights to Canada.

The move coincides with an increase in frequency on the route. From August 1, Air India will restore daily Delhi-Toronto services, up from the current five weekly flights. The airline had temporarily reduced operations between June and July this year due to higher fuel prices and geopolitical developments that affected flight operations.

“Canada is home to one of the world’s largest Indian diaspora communities, and Toronto has long been one of Air India’s most important international gateways. The introduction of our new Boeing 787-9 on the Delhi-Toronto route marks another important milestone in expanding our newest aircraft and latest cabin products across key international markets,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India.

Three-Class Configuration

The Boeing 787-9 features a three-class configuration with 30 Business Class suites, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy seats. The Toronto route will also become the first Air India service to Canada to offer the airline’s newly introduced Premium Economy cabin.

The aircraft is equipped with private Business Class suites featuring direct aisle access and fully flat beds, while Premium Economy offers wider seats with additional legroom. Across all cabins, passengers will have access to Thales’ latest inflight entertainment system with over 3,000 hours of content, Bluetooth audio connectivity, USB charging ports and upgraded cabin interiors. The airline has also introduced refreshed onboard dining, redesigned amenity kits, mood lighting and new bedding as part of its premium product upgrade.