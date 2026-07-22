Passengers flying with Air India to and from New York will have a new terminal at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport from 2028. The airline has announced that it will shift its operations at JFK Airport from Terminal 4 to the new Terminal 6 (T6).

The move is expected to make the airport experience more convenient by offering improved passenger facilities, easier transfers, and better connectivity with several Star Alliance partner airlines operating from the same terminal.

Air India currently operates daily non-stop flights between New York (JFK) and Delhi and Mumbai from Terminal 4. These services will continue from the existing terminal until the move to Terminal 6 in 2028.

What will be available at Terminal 6?

Terminal 6 is part of the ongoing redevelopment of JFK Airport and is designed to make travel faster and more convenient. Passengers can expect shorter walking distances to gates, modern check-in and baggage systems, improved wayfinding, and a wider range of shopping and dining options.

Once fully completed, the terminal will feature 10 gates, including nine capable of handling widebody aircraft, direct connectivity to Terminal 5, new airline lounges, an automated baggage handling system, and a shared customs and border control facility with Terminal 5.

Terminal to be ready by 2028

Terminal 6 will open in phases, with the first gates expected to begin operations in 2026. The full terminal is scheduled to be completed by 2028, when Air India plans to shift all its JFK operations from Terminal 4.

The move will also place Air India alongside several Star Alliance carriers, including Air Canada, Lufthansa, SWISS, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Brussels Airlines and TAP Air Portugal, making flight connections easier for passengers travelling beyond New York.

Maharaja lounge coming to JFK

As part of its expansion in North America, Air India will also open its first flagship Maharaja Lounge at JFK Terminal 6. The lounge will cover around 9,100 square feet and will be located in a post-security area overlooking the terminal’s main commercial concourse.

The new lounge will offer passengers a premium travel experience with Air India’s signature hospitality, comfortable seating, dining options, and other modern amenities. It follows the recent opening of the airline’s Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport.