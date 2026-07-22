TVS Motor Company will evaluate options, including a possible separation of its financial services business, at an appropriate time to unlock shareholder value, Chairman and Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said.

“Looking ahead, the company may at an appropriate time, in stages, guided by long-term strategic considerations, evaluate alternatives including a possible separation of the financial services business to further strengthen and unlock shareholder value ,” Venu said during his virtual address at the company’s 34th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

The TVS VENU Group’s financial services portfolio includes TVS Credit Services and Home Credit India, both non-banking financial companies offering a range of lending solutions, including two-wheeler loans, consumer durable and mobile phone loans, tractor loans, used car loans and used commercial vehicle loans. TVS Credit Services is a direct subsidiary of TVS Motor Company, while Home Credit India is held by TVS Holdings.

The remarks come as the group continues to expand its presence in financial services. In May, TVS Motor announced it would acquire a minority stake of up to 9.9% in Bengaluru-based Jana Small Finance Bank, deepening its financial services play months after the TVS VENU Group entered the asset management business through the acquisition of a 100% stake in PGIM India Asset Management.

“Our investment in Jana is part of this vision of financial services of an aspirational India. We see a lot of synergies and believe that the bank will do well, which is why we have made this investment,” Venu said.

He was responding to a shareholder’s question on why the company chose to invest in Jana Small Finance Bank, whose application for a universal banking licence was rejected by the RBI.

TVS Credit Services reported a 15% year-on-year increase in profit after tax to ₹208 crore in the first quarter of FY27, while assets under management grew 19% year-on-year to ₹32,053 crore as of June 30, 2026.

Highlighting the company’s overall performance, Venu said TVS Motor clocked its strongest year on record, selling 5.89 million units and reporting revenue of ₹47,270 crore, consolidating its position as the world’s third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer. International business contributed more than a quarter of revenue, with volumes rising to over 1.59 million units during the year.

“We believe in Africa and also Latin America and Asia as long-term strategic paths to growth and are entering the European market as well,” Venu said. He noted that a majority of the population in these markets depends on two-wheelers for commuting, accessing healthcare and earning livelihoods. “Africa in particular sits at an extraordinary inflection point, a young population with mobility needs that will only grow.”

On Norton Motorcycles, the iconic British brand acquired by TVS Motor in 2020, Venu said production of the Manx R and Atlas range has commenced and in the process of roll out. “The Manx R and Atlas GT will also be launched during the course of the year in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, India and in the US,” he said.

TVS Motor reported a 33% increase in electric vehicle sales to 371,387 units in FY26, driven primarily by the iQube and Orbiter electric scooter range. Venu said the company expanded its EV ecosystem by developing more than 1,000 electric vehicle dealerships and supporting over 5,000 public charging points.

“We are launching more variants of iQube and Orbiter to cater to the widening and fast-growing electric vehicle segment,” Venu added.

He also said the company invested more than ₹1,250 crore in research and development during the previous fiscal, with over 2,000 engineers working on connected platforms, electrification, new vehicle development and artificial intelligence.