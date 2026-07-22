India will send a 126-member contingent to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with Olympic champions, world medallists and rising stars leading the country’s campaign at the scaled-down edition of the Games.

The Indian squad will compete across nine disciplines, including athletics, boxing, weightlifting, swimming, judo, track cycling, lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics and multiple para sports.

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain headline India’s medal hopes, while long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, swimmer Srihari Nataraj and gymnast Pranati Nayak are also among the biggest names in the contingent.

Athletics has the largest Indian representation with 32 athletes, followed by boxing and judo with 14 competitors each. Weightlifting will field a 12-member squad.

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon, High Jump), Gurindervir Singh (100m), Animesh Kujur (200m), Parul Chaudhary (3000m Steeplechase, 5000m), Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump), Pooja Singh (High Jump), Manpreet Kaur (Shot Put), Seema Kaliramna (Discus Throw), Nidhi Rani (Discus Throw), Sarvesh Kushare (High Jump), Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Selva Prabhu (Triple Jump), Lokesh Satyanathan (Long Jump), Ravina (Race Walk), Priyanka Goswami (Race Walk), Rashdeep Kaur (400m), Neeru Pathak (400m), Ansa Babu (400m), Tejas Shirse (110m Hurdles), Yashas Palaksha (400m Hurdles), Santhosh T (400m Hurdles), Dev Meena (Pole Vault), Kuldeep Kumar (Pole Vault), Rohit Yadav (Javelin Throw), Yashvir Singh (Javelin Throw), Vishal TK (400m), Rajesh Ramesh (400m), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Samardeep Singh Gill (Shot Put) and Aadarsh Ram (High Jump).

Boxing

Women: Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Men: Jadumani Singh (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Aditya Pratap Singh (65kg), Sumit Kundu (70kg), Ankush (80kg), Kapil Pokhriya (90kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg).

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu, Gyaneshwari Devi, Bindiyarani Devi, Harjinder Kaur, Sanjana, Martina Devi, Rishikanta Singh, M Raja, Ajaya Babu, Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Singh.

Track Cycling

Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham, Rojit Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Jemesh Singh and Harshveer Sekhon.

Swimming

Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra and Dharshan Shashikumar.

Judo

Women: Asmit Dey (48kg), Shharadha Chopade (52kg), Yamini Mourya (57kg), Unnati Sharma (63kg), Inunganbi (70kg), Ishroop Narang (78kg) and Tulika Maan (+78kg).

Men: Harsh Singh (60kg), Rohit (66kg), Arun Kumar (73kg), Harsh Tokas (81kg), Karanjit Singh Maan (90kg), Yash Ghangas (100kg) and Avtar Singh (+100kg).

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak, Nishika Agarwal, Eshita Rewale, Protistha Samanta, Tapan Mohanty, Satyajit Mondal, Tapaswera Nath and Swatish Kaitheri.

Lawn Bowls

Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh and Putul Sonowal.

Para Athletics

Sharmila, Devender Kumar, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Dilip Gavit, Shubham Juyal, Shilpa Shyla, Soman Rana, Basil, Rakesh Shanmugam and Sagar Thyat.

Para Powerlifting

Shreyansh Trivedi, Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi, Kasthuri Rajamani, Paramjeet, Ashok Kumar, Jhandu Kumar and Sudhir.

Para Swimming

Ravi Veera, Ali Imam, Suyash Jadhav, Swastik Patil, Chaitanya Kulkarni and Tejas Nandkumar.

Wheelchair Basketball

Reena Gupta, Rita Chanu, Minakshi Jadhav, Lakshmi Rayappa and Lisha Das.

Para Cycling

Lisha Das.