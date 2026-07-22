Western Railway has decided to extend the operational period of four special trains running between Gujarat and northern India, as the railway zone looks to accommodate continuing passenger demand on these routes. The move comes as a relief for regular travellers on these corridors, who often struggle to find confirmed seats during peak weeks.

Western Railway special trains: Check booking details

Bookings for the extended trips were opened at all Passenger Reservation System counters from today. The extension covers trains connecting Valsad, Hisar, Shri Ganganagar and Laxmi Bai Nagar, all of which will continue to run as special trains at special fare, meaning ticket prices may be somewhat higher than those on regular services.

Western Railway special trains: Stoppages

According to the schedule released by Western Railway, Train No. 04728, the Valsad–Hisar Special, which runs weekly on Thursdays, has been extended up to August 13, 2026. Its counterpart, Train No. 04727, the Hisar–Valsad Special, running weekly on Wednesdays, has been extended up to August 12, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 04735, the Shri Ganganagar–Laxmi Bai Nagar Special, operating weekly on Thursdays, will now run up to August 13, 2026, while Train No. 04736, the Laxmi Bai Nagar–Shri Ganganagar Special, which runs weekly on Fridays, has been extended up to August 14, 2026.

For anyone who has been holding off on booking a ticket in the hope of getting a confirmed seat, this extension effectively opens up a few more weeks of travel windows across these routes.

Western Railway special trains: Passengers advised to check details

Western Railway has advised passengers to check the timing of halts and the composition of these trains before travel, since these details can vary somewhat for special trains compared to regular ones. Commuters are encouraged to verify schedules and other particulars in advance through the Indian Railways enquiry portal, enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, to avoid any last-minute confusion while planning their journey.