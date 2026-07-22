US President Donald Trump is reportedly backing an unexpected name to become the next Secretary-General of the United Nations. According to a report by the New York Post, Trump wants FIFA president Gianni Infantino to succeed Antonio Guterres when the Portuguese diplomat’s second term ends in December 2026.

The report claims Trump believes Infantino’s experience running world football and his ability to work with countries across political divides make him a suitable candidate to lead the United Nations. However, while the endorsement has generated headlines, the appointment process means Trump alone cannot decide who becomes the UN’s next chief.

Why does Trump want Infantino?

According to the New York Post, Trump believes Infantino is “respected by everyone around the world” and has “a special ability to bring people together.”

The two developed a close working relationship during preparations for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Throughout the tournament, Infantino frequently appeared alongside Trump at official events, presented FIFA trophies at the White House and also awarded the US President FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize last year.

Paolo Zampolli, Trump’s Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, told the publication that Infantino’s experience overseeing FIFA’s 211 member associations closely mirrors the diplomatic responsibilities required to lead the United Nations, which has 193 member states.

“There is some similarity,” Zampolli reportedly said, adding that Infantino has demonstrated his ability to manage one of the world’s largest international organisations.

The report also suggested Trump views the current field of potential candidates as relatively weak, with names such as former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi reportedly under consideration.

Does Trump have the power to appoint the UN Secretary-General?

No. The appointment of the UN Secretary-General follows a multi-stage international process rather than a presidential nomination.

Any candidate must first secure the backing of the 15-member United Nations Security Council, where any one of the five permanent members, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China, can block a nomination through its veto power.

Only after clearing the Security Council does a candidate move to the 193-member UN General Assembly for formal approval. In practice, regional rotation has also played an important informal role in previous appointments, with many diplomats expecting the next Secretary-General to come from Latin America or the Caribbean.

That means Trump’s endorsement, while politically significant, is only one part of a far more complex international selection process.

Would Infantino even want the job?

That remains unclear.

According to the New York Post, Infantino did not respond to requests for comment. He has already indicated his intention to seek another term as FIFA president, with the governing body’s next presidential election scheduled for March 2027.

Financially, the move would also represent a substantial pay cut. The report says Infantino earns around $6 million annually as FIFA president, while the UN Secretary-General’s annual compensation is reported to be approximately $418,000.

Trump and the United Nations

The reported proposal comes despite Trump’s often critical relationship with the United Nations.

Since returning to office, his administration has reduced US funding to several UN agencies and withdrawn from organisations including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNESCO and the UN Human Rights Council.

According to the report, appointing someone Trump views as a trusted international administrator could potentially reshape Washington’s relationship with the UN, although any nomination would still require broad international backing.

For now, Infantino remains focused on football, while the process of selecting the next UN Secretary-General is expected to gather pace ahead of Guterres’ departure at the end of 2026.