Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has cast fresh doubt over his international future after the world champions’ painful defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, saying he now faces a period of reflection before deciding whether it is “time to step aside.”

The Aston Villa goalkeeper, who played a pivotal role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, shared an emotional message on social media after Spain secured a 1-0 extra-time victory to lift the trophy at MetLife Stadium.

Emotional message raises questions over future

Martinez, 33, appeared visibly distraught after the final whistle as Argentina’s hopes of retaining the World Cup ended.

Hours later, he posted a heartfelt message acknowledging the disappointment of falling short after dreaming of making history with back-to-back World Cup titles.

He admitted the defeat was difficult to process before revealing that he would now take time to consider his international future.

The goalkeeper said he needed to “reflect on many things”, decide how to move forward and determine whether it was the right moment to step away from the national team. He also apologised to supporters, insisting he had given everything to help both his country and his teammates.

A career that transformed Argentina’s fortunes

If Martinez decides to retire, he would bring the curtain down on one of the most influential international careers by an Argentine goalkeeper in recent memory.

He finished World Cup 2026 having played every minute of Argentina’s campaign, making 67 international appearances overall. He kept two clean sheets during the tournament and conceded eight goals as Lionel Scaloni’s side reached a second successive World Cup final.

Martínez became a national hero during Argentina’s successful 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, where his performances earned him the tournament’s Golden Glove award. His decisive saves, particularly in knockout matches and penalty shootouts, helped Argentina secure their third world title.

Recognition beyond the World Cup

His performances for club and country have also brought individual recognition.

Martinez won the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the world’s best goalkeeper at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, in both 2023 and 2024, cementing his reputation as one of football’s elite shot-stoppers.

While Martínez has not confirmed that he will retire from international football, his latest comments have inevitably fuelled speculation that Argentina could soon be preparing for life without one of the defining figures of their recent golden era.

For now, the decision remains his alone, but Argentina may have witnessed the beginning of the end of an international career that helped reshape the country’s footballing history.