The second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 brings together two of international football’s fiercest rivals as Argentina face England for a place in the final.

The fixture renews one of football’s most iconic rivalries, stretching from Diego Maradona’s famous “Hand of God” goal in 1986 to England’s 1-0 victory in 2002 with David Beckham converting the decisive penalty. This time, Lionel Messi‘s defending champions will attempt to keep their title defence alive against an England side still chasing its first World Cup crown since 1966.

For Indian viewers, the match will once again be played after midnight because of the time difference between India and the United States.

England vs Argentina: All you need to know

Category Details Match England vs Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final Date (India) Thursday, July 16, 2026 Kick-off Time (IST) 12:30 AM Venue Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA Live Streaming (India) ZEE5 (FIFA World Cup Pack required) Live TV Broadcast (India) DD Sports (Free-to-Air on DD Free Dish), Unite8 Sports

Where to watch England vs Argentina live in India

Indian football fans can watch the match live on both television and digital platforms.

Live TV broadcast

The semi-final will be telecast free-to-air on DD Sports, making it available through DD Free Dish. The match will also be shown on Unite8 Sports.

Live streaming

The match will be streamed live on ZEE5, the official digital rights holder for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. Fans will require the dedicated FIFA World Cup subscription pack to access the live stream.

England vs Argentina semi-final: What’s at stake?

The winner will book a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where Spain await after defeating France 2-0 in the first semi-final.

Argentina arrive as defending champions after edging past Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while England overcame Norway to continue their pursuit of a first World Cup triumph in six decades.

The match also carries individual significance. Messi remains locked in the Golden Boot race alongside Kylian Mbappe, while Harry Kane will look to lead England into only their second World Cup final.

With history, rivalry and a place in the final all on the line, another memorable chapter is set to be written when England and Argentina meet in Atlanta.