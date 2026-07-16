The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched the beta version of its revamped website yesterday at 9 pm (July 15, 2026), giving users an early look at the redesigned platform.

The updated website features a cleaner interface, improved navigation, and a more modern design to enhance the ticket booking experience.

The beta version is now available for users who want to explore the new platform before its wider rollout. IRCTC is also encouraging users to experience the website and provide feedback to help improve its features and performance.

Here’s how you can access the IRCTC beta version.

How to access the IRCTC beta version?

Passengers can access the IRCTC beta website by visiting https://www.irctc.co.in/eticket/.

They can also click on the beta website link available on the homepage of the existing IRCTC website.

Once on the beta portal, users can log in with their existing IRCTC credentials and explore the redesigned interface, ticket-booking services, and other features available on the platform.

No unnecessary captchas or pop-ups

The new beta version removes unnecessary CAPTCHAs, pop-ups, flashing graphics, and other elements that can distract users while booking tickets.

With a cleaner layout, passengers can focus on important tasks like searching for trains, checking seat availability and completing their bookings more easily.

Seat availability across all classes

The beta website now shows seat availability across all classes, making it easier for passengers to check options before booking their tickets.

Users can view availability details without having to move between different sections, helping them choose the right class based on available seats.

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Faster booking and checkout

IRCTC has reduced the number of steps required to complete a ticket booking in the new beta version. The simpler process is designed to help users book tickets faster.

The improved checkout process can make reservations smoother, especially for passengers who need to complete bookings quickly.

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Saved passenger details for quicker bookings

The new IRCTC website allows users to save passenger details, which can make repeat bookings easier. Passengers will not have to enter the same information every time they book a ticket.

This feature can save time for regular users who often book tickets for themselves or their family members.