There are historic football rivalries, and then there is England vs. Argentina. When these two nations share a pitch, the football itself often feels secondary to the sheer, unadulterated theatre that inevitably unfolds.

Spanning six decades, their five previous FIFA World Cup clashes have produced only one draw, and even that was settled by the cruellest possible method: a penalty shootout.

Beyond that, the meetings have delivered a library of the sport’s most controversial, beautiful, and infamous moments. As they prepared to face each other in a monumental 2026 World Cup semi-final in Atlanta, marking their first tournament meeting in 24 years, here is the legendary drama that has guaranteed this fixture is never just a game.

1. 1966: Rattín’s Red Card and the Royal Carpet Protest

The Stage: Quarter-final, Wembley Stadium

The Score: England 1–0 Argentina

The modern athletic bad blood was born here. In a fiercely physical clash, Argentine captain Antonio Rattín was controversially sent off in the 36th minute for “verbal dissent” toward German referee Rudolf Kreitlein. Outraged, Rattín initially refused to leave the pitch, causing an eight-minute delay.

As he finally walked off, he disgustedly crumpled a corner flag bearing the Union Jack, which sat right next to the red carpet reserved for Queen Elizabeth II. Geoff Hurst eventually scored the winner, but the lasting legacy was England manager Alf Ramsey reportedly banning his players from swapping shirts and famously labelling the Argentines “animals”.

2. 1986: The Day of God and Genius

The Stage: Quarter-final, Estadio Azteca

The Score: Argentina 2–1 England

Played just four years after the Falklands War, the geopolitical tension in Mexico City was palpable. What followed was perhaps the most famous individual performance in football history, courtesy of Diego Maradona.

In the 51st minute, Maradona famously rose above England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, deliberately punching the ball into the net. The referee missed it, the goal stood, and Maradona cheekily attributed it to “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God.”

Just four minutes later, he validated his genius. Collecting the ball in his own half, Maradona slalomed past five English defenders and Shilton to score “The Goal of the Century,” cementing a rivalry that transcended sport.

3. 1998: Owen’s Wonder, Beckham’s Red, and Penalty Heartbreak

The Stage: Round of 16, Saint-Étienne

The Score: Argentina 2–2 England (Argentina won 4–3 on penalties)

An absolute classic that had everything. A teenage Michael Owen scored a breathtaking, solo wonder-goal to give England a first-half lead, but the match turned on a momentary flashpoint early in the second half.

After being fouled by Argentina’s Diego Simeone, a prone David Beckham lazily kicked out at the midfielder’s leg right in front of the referee. Beckham was shown a straight red card, leaving a ten-man England to heroically defend through extra time. Sol Campbell had a late winning goal disallowed, and Argentina ultimately progressed via a dramatic shootout. Back home, the British media brutally scapegoated Beckham for the exit.

4. 2002: The Ultimate Redemption Arc

The Stage: Group Stage, Sapporo Dome

The Score: England 1–0 Argentina

Four years after being branded a national disgrace, David Beckham’s moment of ultimate redemption arrived in Japan.

When Michael Owen was brought down in the box by Mauricio Pochettino, Beckham stepped up to take the penalty. Under immense psychological pressure, he blasted the ball straight down the middle past Pablo Cavallero. The singular goal secured a famous 1–0 victory, helping to send a highly favoured Argentina crashing out of the tournament in the group stage.