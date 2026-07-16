Sensex, Nifty at close: The benchmark indices ended Thursday on a subdued note. The Sensex closed almost flat, edging up 1.44 points (0.00%) to 77,186.87, while the Nifty slipped 5.75 points (0.02%) to settle at 24,072.75.
Among the Sensex gainers, HCL Technologies rose 1.90%, followed by IndiGo (1.81%), Bajaj Finance (1.52%), Maruti Suzuki (1.42%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (1.30%). On the losing side, Eternal declined 3.05%, while Bajaj Finserv fell 0.96%, Bharat Electronics slipped 0.94%, and HDFC Bank eased 0.82%.
Sensex, Nifty at 1 PM: In the afternoon trade, the benchmark indices traded higher, with the Sensex rising 192.14 points, or 0.25%, to 77,377.57, while the Nifty gained 60.60 points, or 0.25%, to 24,139.10.
Sensex, Nifty at 12 Noon: The domestic equity indices continued to trade on a higher note. The Nifty 50 was up 68 points or 0.28% to trade at 24,146, while the 30-stock basket surged 289.46 points or 0.38% to trade at 77,474.89.
Sensex, Nifty at 10:30 AM: Indian equity markets continue to trade on a steady note, but financial stocks slipped. The Nifty 50 was up 42.85 points or 0.18% to trade at 24,121.35, while the BSE Sensex was up 158.37 points or 0.21% to trade at 77,343.80.
Sensex, Nifty at 10 AM: The Sensex and Nifty are steady in early trade. The highlight of the course is the new listing this morning. Laser Power shares have listed on a strong note. It has been listed at nearly 17% discount to the issue price.
The life insurance counters are under pressure. HDFC Life and SBI Life are down nearly 2% each.
Sensex, Nifty pre-open: The global markets are trading on a mixed note as the US inflation report came better than expected, but Asian stocks slipped in early trade. Despite crude oil prices trading at $85 a barrel mark, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start for Indian markets, up 65 points or 0.27%.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.11% higher at 24,078.50, while the BSE Sensex surged 0.17% to close at 77,185.43.
Asia-Pacific markets opened Thursday’s trade on a mixed note following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 3% at open, while the Topix declined 1.16%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 5.8%, and the small-cap Kosdaq plummeted 3.9%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were last at 24,829, higher than its Wednesday close of 24,681.1
US indices
US stock futures tied to benchmarks are flat on Thursday after a rally on the back of lower inflation, lower Treasury yields and encouraging earnings reports. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures surged 30 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.11%, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.23%.
On Wednesday, the Dow advanced 150.91 points, or 0.3%, to end the day at 52,659.18. The broad market S&P gained 0.4%, finishing at 7,572.43, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% to 26,269.23.
Crude oil
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 0.69% higher at $80.15 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.49% higher at $85.37, surpassing the psychologically important level of $85. On COMEX, crude prices rose 0.6% to trade at $80.08 a barrel.
Gold rate today
On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,066.80 an ounce, up 0.37%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% lower at 100.50. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.05% to close at 96.26 to the dollar on July 15.
The E-Commerce sector’s stocks surged the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 2.77% in market capitalisation. Further, Electric Equipment stocks were followed by the Speciality Chemicals sector stocks, which were further followed by the Oil Marketing (OMC) stocks. However, the Edible Fat sector stocks fell the most, declining 3.67%.