Sensex, Nifty at close: The benchmark indices ended Thursday on a subdued note. The Sensex closed almost flat, edging up 1.44 points (0.00%) to 77,186.87, while the Nifty slipped 5.75 points (0.02%) to settle at 24,072.75.

Among the Sensex gainers, HCL Technologies rose 1.90%, followed by IndiGo (1.81%), Bajaj Finance (1.52%), Maruti Suzuki (1.42%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (1.30%). On the losing side, Eternal declined 3.05%, while Bajaj Finserv fell 0.96%, Bharat Electronics slipped 0.94%, and HDFC Bank eased 0.82%.

Sensex, Nifty at 1 PM: In the afternoon trade, the benchmark indices traded higher, with the Sensex rising 192.14 points, or 0.25%, to 77,377.57, while the Nifty gained 60.60 points, or 0.25%, to 24,139.10.

Sensex, Nifty at 12 Noon: The domestic equity indices continued to trade on a higher note. The Nifty 50 was up 68 points or 0.28% to trade at 24,146, while the 30-stock basket surged 289.46 points or 0.38% to trade at 77,474.89.

The rise is led by technology stocks and consumer durables. The Nifty IT was up 1.55%, which was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, up 1.58%.

Sensex, Nifty at 10:30 AM: Indian equity markets continue to trade on a steady note, but financial stocks slipped. The Nifty 50 was up 42.85 points or 0.18% to trade at 24,121.35, while the BSE Sensex was up 158.37 points or 0.21% to trade at 77,343.80.

SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Eternal, HDFC Bank, and Shriram Finance were the major losers in the Nifty 50.

Sensex, Nifty at 10 AM: The Sensex and Nifty are steady in early trade. The highlight of the course is the new listing this morning. Laser Power shares have listed on a strong note. It has been listed at nearly 17% discount to the issue price.

Sensex, Nifty at open: The markets have kick-started trade on a steady note. The Nifty holds above 24,100. Tech stocks see smart gains ahead of Wipro‘s Q1 earnings. Apart from the tech sector stocks, the other key Nifty gainers include the auto sector stocks. M&M, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors PV are all up over 1% each.

The life insurance counters are under pressure. HDFC Life and SBI Life are down nearly 2% each.

Sensex, Nifty pre-open: The global markets are trading on a mixed note as the US inflation report came better than expected, but Asian stocks slipped in early trade. Despite crude oil prices trading at $85 a barrel mark, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start for Indian markets, up 65 points or 0.27%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.11% higher at 24,078.50, while the BSE Sensex surged 0.17% to close at 77,185.43.

ALSO READ Why FIIs were buying these 2 pharma stocks while selling much of the market

Key global and domestic cues for July 16, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Thursday’s trade on a mixed note following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 3% at open, while the Topix declined 1.16%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 5.8%, and the small-cap Kosdaq plummeted 3.9%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were last at 24,829, higher than its Wednesday close of 24,681.1

US indices

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are flat on Thursday after a rally on the back of lower inflation, lower Treasury yields and encouraging earnings reports. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures surged 30 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.11%, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.23%.

On Wednesday, the Dow advanced 150.91 points, or 0.3%, to end the day at 52,659.18. The broad market S&P gained 0.4%, finishing at 7,572.43, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% to 26,269.23.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 0.69% higher at $80.15 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.49% higher at $85.37, surpassing the psychologically important level of $85. On COMEX, crude prices rose 0.6% to trade at $80.08 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,066.80 an ounce, up 0.37%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,42,220 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 0.36% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,41,970 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,06,665. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.21% higher at $59.23 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate rose 1.16%% to Rs 2.20 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 735.83 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 704.93 crore on July 15, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% lower at 100.50. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.05% to close at 96.26 to the dollar on July 15.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The E-Commerce sector’s stocks surged the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 2.77% in market capitalisation. Further, Electric Equipment stocks were followed by the Speciality Chemicals sector stocks, which were further followed by the Oil Marketing (OMC) stocks. However, the Edible Fat sector stocks fell the most, declining 3.67%.