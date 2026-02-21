Pakistan might not be the team that it used to be once when it comes to competing against India in the biggest cricketing rivalry. But their opener Sahibzada Farhan achieved a feat which no Indian opener, not even greats of the game like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, has so far in the 19-year-old history of the T20 World Cup.

The right-handed batter hit a ton and became the second Pakistani to score a century in T20 World Cups. He is also the second Pakistani opener to do so, behind Ahmed Shehzad, who had achieved the feat in 2014.

As a result of the Farhan century, Pakistan have two openers smashing centuries in T20 World Cup history; no Indian opener has done it, not even some of the modern-day heroes of the game — Kohli and Rohit, who have opened the innings for the Indian team in the T20 World Cups.

Sahibzada Farhan smashes century against Namibia

Playing for the Men in Green in a do-or-die encounter against Namibia at the SSC Ground in Colombo, Farhan looked solid right from the start. Even as the Pakistani side lost wickets at regular intervals, the right-handed batter kept going, scoring at a strike rate of nearly 200.

Eventually, he reached his century in 58 balls, after slowing down a bit at the end. With this, he became the 14th batter in the history of the World Cups to smash a century, joining an elite club featuring the likes of Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, and Jos Buttler to name a few.

Table- All The T20 World Cup Centuries

No.PlayerRunsBallsTeamOppositionVenueEdition
1Chris Gayle11757West IndiesSouth AfricaWanderers Stadium, Johannesburg2007
2Suresh Raina10160IndiaSouth AfricaBeausejour Stadium, Gros Islet2010
3Mahela Jayawardene10064Sri LankaZimbabweProvidence Stadium, Providence
4Brendon McCullum12358New ZealandBangladeshPallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy2012
5Alex Hales116*64EnglandSri LankaZohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong2014
6Ahmed Shehzad111*62PakistanBangladeshSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
7Tamim Iqbal103*63BangladeshOmanHPCA Stadium, Dharamshala2016
8Chris Gayle100*48West IndiesEnglandWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
9Jos Buttler101*67EnglandSri LankaSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah2021
10Rilee Rossouw10956South AfricaBangladeshSydney Cricket Ground, Sydney2022
11Glenn Phillips10464New ZealandSri Lanka
12Pathum Nissanka100*52Sri LankaAustraliaPallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy2026
13Yuvraj Samra11065CanadaNew ZealandM. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
14Sahibzada Farhan100*58PakistanNamibiaSinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo

What’s the highest score by an Indian opener in T20 World Cups?

The record for the highest score by an Indian opener stays with Rohit Sharma for now. He had scored 92 against Australia in the 2024 edition of the World Cup, which India had gone on to win eventually. Recently, in the match against Pakistan, Ishan Kishan threatened to become the first Indian opener to score a century but fell at 77 off just 40 balls. 

Table- Highest Scores By Indian Openers T20 World Cups

PlayerScoreOpponentYear
Rohit Sharma92Australia2024
Ishan Kishan77Pakistan2026
Gautam Gambhir75Pakistan2007
Rohit Sharma74Afghanistan2021
KL Rahul69Afghanistan2021