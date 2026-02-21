Pakistan might not be the team that it used to be once when it comes to competing against India in the biggest cricketing rivalry. But their opener Sahibzada Farhan achieved a feat which no Indian opener, not even greats of the game like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, has so far in the 19-year-old history of the T20 World Cup.

The right-handed batter hit a ton and became the second Pakistani to score a century in T20 World Cups. He is also the second Pakistani opener to do so, behind Ahmed Shehzad, who had achieved the feat in 2014.

As a result of the Farhan century, Pakistan have two openers smashing centuries in T20 World Cup history; no Indian opener has done it, not even some of the modern-day heroes of the game — Kohli and Rohit, who have opened the innings for the Indian team in the T20 World Cups.

Sahibzada Farhan smashes century against Namibia

Playing for the Men in Green in a do-or-die encounter against Namibia at the SSC Ground in Colombo, Farhan looked solid right from the start. Even as the Pakistani side lost wickets at regular intervals, the right-handed batter kept going, scoring at a strike rate of nearly 200.

Eventually, he reached his century in 58 balls, after slowing down a bit at the end. With this, he became the 14th batter in the history of the World Cups to smash a century, joining an elite club featuring the likes of Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, and Jos Buttler to name a few.

Table- All The T20 World Cup Centuries



No. Player Runs Balls Team Opposition Venue Edition 1 Chris Gayle 117 57 West Indies South Africa Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 2007 2 Suresh Raina 101 60 India South Africa Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet 2010 3 Mahela Jayawardene 100 64 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Providence Stadium, Providence 4 Brendon McCullum 123 58 New Zealand Bangladesh Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 2012 5 Alex Hales 116* 64 England Sri Lanka Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong 2014 6 Ahmed Shehzad 111* 62 Pakistan Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 7 Tamim Iqbal 103* 63 Bangladesh Oman HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 2016 8 Chris Gayle 100* 48 West Indies England Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 9 Jos Buttler 101* 67 England Sri Lanka Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 2021 10 Rilee Rossouw 109 56 South Africa Bangladesh Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 2022 11 Glenn Phillips 104 64 New Zealand Sri Lanka 12 Pathum Nissanka 100* 52 Sri Lanka Australia Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 2026 13 Yuvraj Samra 110 65 Canada New Zealand M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 14 Sahibzada Farhan 100* 58 Pakistan Namibia Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo

What’s the highest score by an Indian opener in T20 World Cups?

The record for the highest score by an Indian opener stays with Rohit Sharma for now. He had scored 92 against Australia in the 2024 edition of the World Cup, which India had gone on to win eventually. Recently, in the match against Pakistan, Ishan Kishan threatened to become the first Indian opener to score a century but fell at 77 off just 40 balls.

Table- Highest Scores By Indian Openers T20 World Cups