Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally ended their six-match losing streak at Eden Gardens today, but the real architect of the chase wasn’t their vice-captain, as is being projected on the social media. While Rinku Singh (53*) will be the face of the victory, the game was actually won by Anukul Roy. Coming in with the Knight Riders’ score reading 85/6, the Bihar-born Jharkhand all-rounder showed the composure that KKR has lacked all season.

The Turning Point: Roy Steps Up as Rinku Falters

By the 18th over, the pressure was immense. Rinku Singh, usually the most reliable finisher in the league, was visibly frustrated. He was failing to connect with his big heaves and the required run rate was climbing.

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Facing Brijesh Sharma, who had been bowling a very tight line, Rinku struggled to rotate the strike. Seeing his partner under the pump, Anukul Roy took charge. On a delivery that offered a hint of width, Roy didn’t swing wildly; he played a precision cut shot that raced past the point fielder for a boundary. That single four acted as the “pressure valve” KKR desperately needed, allowing Rinku to settle down and eventually find his timing.

Wonderful knock by Anukul Roy in a crunch situation, seeing off the chase with 29*(16) at a strike rate of 181.



Rinku Singh may take the limelight, but Anukul came in clutch. That six he hit off Archer changed the game. Anukul Roy has won this match for KKR, not Rinku. pic.twitter.com/9gseb1EuAw — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) April 19, 2026

The Game-Breaker: Slaying Archer

The true “Impact Moment” arrived in the 19th over. KKR needed 21 runs off 12 balls, and RR skipper Riyan Parag turned to his world-class speedster, Jofra Archer.

Archer looked set to close out the game, but Anukul Roy had other plans. On the third ball of the over, Roy anticipated a 145kmph-plus delivery and launched a massive six over wide long-off.

The Equation: That strike brought the target down to a manageable 13 off 9 balls.

That strike brought the target down to a manageable 13 off 9 balls. The Finish: It was only after Roy’s tactical aggression broke RR’s momentum that Rinku Singh finally freed his arms to finish the game with a flurry of boundaries in the final over.

How Anu-𝓬𝓸𝓸𝓵 was that! 😎



Calm under pressure! #AnukulRoy plays a gem of an innings in a thrilling run chase for #KKR! 💎🔥#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #KKRvRR | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/WYRBfg1pqf pic.twitter.com/p7AlA3DkhG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 19, 2026

Why Anukul Did Not Bowl In The Match Against RR?

While Roy was KKR’s savior with the bat, it is worth noting that Anukul did not bowl a single over during the RR innings. Despite his recent domestic form for Jharkhand, captain Ajinkya Rahane opted to stick with the specialized spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy (3/14) and Sunil Narine (2/26) to manage the RR left-handers, keeping Roy solely as a batting engine for the death overs.

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Match Summary: KKR vs RR (April 19, 2026)