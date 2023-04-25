Top Small Cap Funds Since Launch (till April 24, 2023): Several Small Cap funds have given very high returns since their inception. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as of April 24 shows that there are 12 Small Cap funds that have given a return of over 20% under the direct plan since their launch. Even the regular plans of most of these schemes have given a return of over 18% since launch.

While there is no assurance that Small Cap funds will continue to give such high returns in future, investors may consider starting a SIP in these funds after taking advice from their financial advisors. That said, the following is a list of the top-performing Small Cap with over 20% or more returns since inception (as per AMFI website data on April 24, 2023) and their respective launch dates.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given a return of 26.63% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.62% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on February 7, 2019, as per the official website.

Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund has given a return of 28.80% while the regular plan has given a return of 26.54% since inception. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index and it was launched on February 25, 2020, as per the official website.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 27.42% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.19% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on December 19, 2018, as per the official website.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given a return of 25.45% while the regular plan has given a return of 23.32% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on February 15, 2019, as per the official website.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 24.30% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.47% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on September 16, 2010, as per the official website.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 24.70% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.38% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on September 9, 2009, as per the fund’s factsheet.

Axis Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Small Cap Fund has given a return of 23.24% while the regular plan has given a return of 21.68% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on November 29, 2013, as per the fund’s factsheet.

DSP Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Small Cap Fund has given a return of 20.58% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.51% since inception. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index and it was launched on June 14, 2007, as per the official website.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 20.47% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.36% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on May 12, 2014, as per the official website.

Invesco India Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Smallcap Fund has given a return of 20.47% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.56% since inception. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index and it was launched on October 30, 2018, as per the official website.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 23.84% while the regular plan has given a return of 21.51% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on November 12, 2018, as per the fund’s factsheet.

UTI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 21.59% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.34% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on December 22, 2020, as per the official website.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 24, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)