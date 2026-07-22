Imagine opening your email or phone and finding a message that claims to be from the Income Tax Department.

Your first instinct may be to click the link or reply without delay in the middle of the ITR filing season. But before you act on it, there’s an important question to ask: Is it a genuine income tax notice or a scam designed to steal your personal and financial information?

Responding to a fake notice could expose your personal and financial information to fraudsters.

The good news is that the Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to verify the authenticity of an income tax notice if they have received one, which can save them from becoming a victim of fraud.

Before you click any link, make sure you know how to authenticate the tax notice. Here’s how you can identify the difference between a genuine income tax notice and a scam—and the steps you should take before you reply.

Income tax notice or scam? Here’s how to make the difference

A genuine income tax notice is an official communication issued by the Income Tax Department in connection with your return, assessment, refund, demand, or other tax matter. A scam notice is created to impersonate the department and push you into clicking a malicious link, sharing personal information, or making an unsafe payment. The safest rule is to verify the communication independently before taking any action.

A legitimate notice should be verifiable on the official income tax e-filing portal, either through the notice record or through the department’s authentication process. In practice, taxpayers should check whether the message matches their PAN, assessment year, document type, and other basic details. If the communication cannot be validated through official channels, it should be treated as suspicious.

“Every communication by Income Tax department issued on or after 1st October, 2019 shall bear an unique Document Identification Number(DIN). In order to satisfy yourself that the notice/order or any communication received by you is genuine and issued by Income Tax Authority, you can authenticate any notice/order or any communication using this service,” as mentioned on the Income Tax Website.

Official communications generally do not rely on panic language or pressure you into responding through unofficial payment links. If the notice can be matched to the department’s records, that is one of the strongest indicators of authenticity.

Before acting, verify the sender, confirm the message on the official portal, check for a valid notice reference or DIN where applicable, inspect the tone for scam language, and compare the message with your actual tax profile. If any one of these checks fails, pause and verify further before responding. This simple habit blocks most fake notices and phishing attempts. The rule is straightforward: verify first, act second.

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Common income tax notices taxpayers receive

The most common genuine communications include intimations after return processing, notices for mismatch or additional information, demand notices, defective return notices, and scrutiny-related notices.

Taxpayers may also receive notices when deductions, exemptions, income details, or tax payments need clarification. Some communications are only informational, while others require a response within a deadline. A notice is not automatically serious, but it should always be read carefully.

Red flags that indicate a tax notice is fake

The biggest red flags are urgent payment demands, suspicious links, threats, requests for unusual payment methods, and pressure to act immediately.

“A fake notice may also use generic greetings, poor formatting, spelling mistakes, or sender addresses that do not belong to the official domain. If the message asks you to share passwords, OTPs, bank details, or other confidential information, treat it as suspicious,” said CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax.

A real tax notice should guide you toward official verification, not trap you into instant action.

How to verify an Income tax notice?

Both registered and unregistered users of the e-Filing portal can utilise the Authenticate Notice/Order issued by the Income Tax Department service as a pre-login service to verify the legitimacy of a Notice, Order, Summons, Letter, or any other communication issued by Income Tax Authorities.

Taxpayers can visit the e-Filing portal and click on Authenticate Notice / Order issued by ITD.

Now select from any of these options to verify the notice: PAN, Document type, Assessment Year, Date of Issue and Mobile Number or Document Identification Number and Mobile Number.

Now, based on your selected option, enter all the required details and complete the OTP verification process.

The document number and the date of the notice’s issuance will be displayed once the OTP has been verified. It will show the message “No record found” if the tax department has not issued any notice.

How to respond to a suspected income tax notice?

Do not click links, open attachments, or make any payment based only on the message. Save the communication, then verify it separately on the official income tax portal or through the department’s notice-authentication process.

If the notice is real, read it carefully and respond within the deadline using the official channel. If you suspect fraud, secure your email and other accounts and avoid further interaction with the sender.

Ignoring a genuine notice can have consequences, but the exact result depends on the notice type and the issue involved.

The department may proceed based on the information already available, which can lead to added tax demand, penalty exposure, refund delay, or escalation of the matter.

“Some notices need only a clarification, while others require a formal reply or supporting documents. The safest approach is to treat any verified notice as time-sensitive and respond through the proper process,” says Anandan.

Never rely only on the sender’s email, SMS, WhatsApp message, or attached PDF.

Cyber precautions taxpayers shouldn’t ignore

Taxpayers should use strong and unique passwords, enable multi-factor authentication where available, and avoid filing on public Wi-Fi or shared devices.

They should keep their email account secure because tax notices, OTPs, and confirmations often come through email.

It is also important to verify the website address before logging in, avoid suspicious attachments, and keep antivirus and device software updated.

During filing season, the main goal is to reduce the risk of phishing, account takeover, and data theft.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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