Planning to check your PF balance, transfer your EPF account, or file a claim? For all these services, you need a Universal Account Number (UAN), but what if you have forgotten your UAN?

You don’t have to visit an Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office if you have forgotten your UAN. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows you to retrieve your UAN online in just a few minutes using simple details linked to your account.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you recover your UAN and regain access to EPFO services quickly.

What is UAN?

The Universal Account Number (UAN) has become the anchor of an employee’s EPF account, making it essential for accessing services such as viewing passbooks, filing claims, transferring balances, and updating KYC.

Recognising this, EPFO has steadily digitised the retrieval process. Employees who have forgotten their UAN can retrieve it online through the official “Know Your UAN” facility by authenticating themselves using basic details and an OTP sent to their registered mobile number.

Depending on the information available, users can also retrieve their UAN using Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID, reducing dependence on employers for routine account access.

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How to get a UAN?

Registered EPF subscribers can retrieve their forgotten or lost UAN through the EPFO portal or offline mode through SMS or missed call service.

Via EPFO portal

Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and click on ‘Know Your UAN’.

Before clicking on ‘Get Started’, make sure that you have your registered mobile number and any one of the following ID proofs: Aadhaar, Member ID, or PAN card.

Now enter your registered mobile number and select any of the ID proofs.

Enter the ID proof number and verify the CAPTCHA code.

Click on ‘Send OTP & Verify’

Now you will get an OTP on your registered mobile number; verify the OTP, and you will get your UAN.

Without internet connection

SMS: Registered EPF subscribers can type “EPFOHO UAN” and send to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number. English (default), Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannad, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali are the ten languages in which the EPS SMS service is offered. The first three characters of the preferred language must be mentioned after UAN in order to receive SMS in any language other than English. For instance, to receive an SMS in Gujarati, type “EPFOHO UAN GUJ” and send to 7738299899.

Missed call: EPFO members registered on the Unified Member Portal can obtain their provident fund details by giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. If the member’s Universal Account Number (UAN) is linked with at least one of the following—Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account details—EPFO sends an SMS containing the latest PF balance and details of the most recent contribution.

To use this facility, the member’s mobile number must be activated and registered with the UAN on the Unified Member Portal. The missed call is automatically disconnected after two rings, and the service is provided free of cost. Since it does not require internet access or a smartphone, members can also avail of this facility using keypad phones.

UAN retrieval not working? Know the common reasons

The retrieval process itself is straightforward, but difficulties usually arise from underlying data or account issues rather than the portal. Some of the most common challenges include:

Mobile number mismatch: The registered mobile number may have changed, preventing OTP-based verification.

KYC inconsistencies: Differences in name, date of birth or other personal details across Aadhaar, PAN, and EPFO records can hinder authentication.

Multiple UANs: Employees who have changed jobs without proper account consolidation may discover more than one UAN, creating confusion during retrieval and future claim processing.

Incomplete KYC or Aadhaar linkage: Although EPFO has simplified many services, certain functions continue to depend on Aadhaar-linked and KYC-compliant accounts.

Temporary technical disruptions: As EPFO continues upgrading its digital infrastructure, members may occasionally experience temporary service interruptions during maintenance or system migration, making it advisable to retry after some time before assuming an account issue.

Key precautions employees should keep in mind

Employees can avoid most retrieval issues through good account hygiene:

Keep the mobile number registered with EPFO active, as OTP verification remains central to account access.

Ensure that the mobile number registered with EPFO is the same as in the Aadhaar portal, so that the Aadhaar-based verification becomes seamless.

Ensure that Aadhaar, PAN and EPFO records carry identical personal details, including name and date of birth.

Avoid creating a fresh UAN when changing employers. Since a UAN is intended to remain permanent throughout an employee’s career, the existing UAN should continue to be used.

Preserve documents such as salary slips or previous EPF communications where the UAN is often mentioned, as these can serve as a quick reference.

Retrieve the UAN only through official EPFO channels and avoid sharing OTPs or personal credentials with third-party websites or callers claiming to provide assistance. If online recovery is unsuccessful, employees should contact their employer or the EPFO helpdesk rather than relying on unofficial intermediaries.

EPFO’s online UAN retrieval facility has significantly reduced dependence on employers by allowing members to recover their Universal Account Number through OTP-based authentication using Aadhaar, PAN or Member ID.

However, the process is only as smooth as the quality of the underlying records. The most common hurdles are outdated mobile numbers, inconsistencies between Aadhaar and EPFO records, incomplete KYC, and instances of multiple UANs created across different employment spells.

Employees should periodically verify their KYC details, keep their registered mobile number active, retain their original UAN throughout their career, and rely only on official EPFO platforms for retrieval to minimise delays and safeguard their account information.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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