The big day for the biggest multi-sport event to emerge from what was once the British Empire has arrived. The 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG) kick off in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday, July 23.

This marks the second time in 12 years that the Scottish city has hosted the Games, after original hosts Victoria, in Australia, withdrew at the last minute citing spiralling costs. Glasgow stepped in to rescue the event, agreeing to stage a scaled-down edition with far fewer sports than the last full-scale Games.

The Commonwealth Games trace their history back to 1930 in Hamilton, Canada, where the first edition, then known as the British Empire Games, was held.

When is the Opening Ceremony

Date: Thursday, July 23 (local), with the ceremony crossing into Friday, July 24 in India

Time (IST): 12:30 AM, July 24 (8:00 PM local time in Glasgow, July 23)

Athletes’ Parade of Nations: From approximately 1:00 AM IST

First time ever, CWG Opening Ceremony to be held indoors

Moving away from the conventional open-air stadium format, Glasgow 2026 marks the first Commonwealth Games opening ceremony to be staged entirely inside an arena, with organisers promising an immersive, close-quarters cultural showcase rather than one viewed from a distance.

Venue: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Who will lead the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony

Two-time Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will carry the Indian national flag during the Parade of Nations, while World Champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain will serve as the country’s King’s Baton bearer. The pair lead a 126-member Indian contingent into the Hydro.

Who will declare the Commonwealth Games 2026 open

King Charles III, accompanied by Queen Camilla, will attend the ceremony and formally open the Games. He will do so by reading aloud the message he placed inside the King’s Baton at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, March 10, 2025, when he launched the Baton Relay with cyclist Sir Chris Hoy as its first bearer. The reading of that message marks the moment Glasgow 2026 is officially declared open.

Musical performances are expected from Scottish acts including KT Tunstall, Nathan Evans and Saint PHNX, among others on the confirmed lineup.

How to watch CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony live in India

Live television broadcast (Cable & DTH)

English: Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD

Hindi: Sony Sports Ten 3 & Sony Sports Ten 3 HD

Regional (Tamil / Telugu / Kannada): Sony Sports Ten 4

Free-to-air: DD Sports (available via DD Free Dish)

Live streaming (OTT & mobile)