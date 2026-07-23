ITR filing AY 2026-27: Your Income Tax Return (ITR) may have been filed successfully, but your tax-related work isn’t over yet.

Tax experts are of the view that taxpayers should keep the documents used to file their return safely for at least 6 years.

Throwing them away too soon could create problems later if your return is selected for scrutiny, your refund is delayed, or the Income Tax Department asks you to explain an income, deduction or exemption claimed in your return.

From your filed ITR and Form 16 to bank statements and property papers, these documents serve as proof of the information you reported in your return.

Here’s a look at the records experts say you should never discard and why.

Filed ITR copy: This is the exact return you submitted. Keep it because it is the primary reference if you ever need to check what was reported.

ITR-V acknowledgement: This proves that your return was successfully filed and e-verified. If there is ever a dispute about filing or timing, this is the first proof you will need.

Form 16 / salary certificate: This supports your salary income, TDS, and deductions claimed. It is especially important for salaried taxpayers because it backs up most of the return figures.

TDS certificates and Form 26AS / AIS records: These show tax already deducted or reported against your PAN. They help you match your return with department records and avoid mismatch issues.

Bank statements: These prove the flow of income, expenses, investments, and major transactions. If the department asks about the source of funds or a deduction, bank proof is often essential.

Property papers and capital gains records: This includes the purchase deed, sale deed, home loan statement, and capital gains worksheet. Keep these because they are needed for future property sale calculations and long-term tax proof.

Why keep these documents?

The core set includes the filed ITR, acknowledgement, computation sheet, Form 16 or salary details, TDS certificates, bank statements, capital gains statements, investment proofs, home loan interest certificates, rent receipts, medical or donation proofs, and business or professional records where relevant.

Property purchase deeds, home loan statements, and capital gains worksheets should be preserved because these documents affect more than one year of tax filing. A property may be sold years later, and then the original purchase cost, improvement expenses, interest records, and transfer details may be needed to calculate capital gains correctly. If those papers are missing, the taxpayer may lose the ability to substantiate cost, indexation, deduction claims, or loss carry-forward positions.

These documents matter because they are the evidence behind your return, and the tax department may later ask how a number was arrived at. Even if a return has already been processed, the supporting papers are what help you defend a claim, verify a mismatch, or amend an earlier mistake.

You should also keep the complete filed return, meaning the JSON, XML, or PDF copy, along with the computation sheet and the supporting schedules or working papers used to prepare it. The acknowledgement proves filing, but the full return and computation prove what was actually filed and how the figures were derived.

Minimum retention period

There is no single universal Indian rule that says every taxpayer must keep every paper for one fixed number of years. However, it is normal and recommended practice to retain the tax records for 6 years from the end of the relevant assessment year.

“Rule 6F read with section 44AA prescribes books of accounts to be maintained for a period of 6 assessment years. This is the provision required to maintain books of accounts by businesses. However, considering the provisions of income escaping assessment, 6 years is a recommended time frame for maintenance of books in general,” commented CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax.

“For example, FY 2025-26 records are recommended to be retained until 31st March 2033. This period might extend in instances of income escaping assessment under section 147, foreign asset or income disclosure, etc,” Anandan further added.

Documents NRIs should preserve

NRIs should preserve foreign income proofs, foreign tax documents, bank statements showing inward and outward remittances, residential status proofs, Form 67-related records where relevant, and any documents relating to foreign assets or foreign tax credits.

Resident taxpayers often overlook these but become critical for NRIs because cross-border income and tax credit claims usually need stronger documentation. NRI filings can also involve longer scrutiny concerns, especially when foreign income or assets are involved.

Word of mouth

Throwing away old tax records too soon can create real problems if you later receive a notice, need to file a revised or corrected return, sell an asset, claim a refund, or prove a deduction. Missing records can also make it difficult to answer source-of-funds questions or defend a capital gains calculation. In short, records are cheap to store but expensive to recreate later.

Some documents are worth keeping indefinitely, especially the original purchase deeds for major assets, sale deeds, inheritance or gift deeds for significant property, permanent account-related records, and key investment purchase records in a safe archive. For long-term holdings, the original proof of acquisition can matter even decades later when the asset is sold or transferred. A permanent digital backup is often the easiest way to protect yourself.

If a document can affect a future notice, capital gains calculation, loan application, property transfer, or deduction claim, do not throw it away. Keep the filed return, keep the computation, keep the proof behind the claim, and keep property-related records for as long as you own the asset and for a good period after sale. That is the simplest and safest way to stay protected.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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