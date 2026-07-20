Even after carefully matching every entry in their Annual Information Statement (AIS) with Form 26AS before filing an Income Tax Return (ITR), getting any income tax notice can still come as an unpleasant surprise for taxpayers.

AIS and Form 26AS are the official statements issued by the Income Tax Department. Your Tax Credit Statement, Form 26AS, mainly displays TDS/TCS and advance tax for self-assessment tax. The detailed AIS records every financial transaction linked to your PAN.

According to the Income Tax Department, from AY 2023-24 onwards, the Annual Tax Statement (Form 26AS) released on the TRACES website reveals only the TDS/TCS related data of the taxpayer, whereas other details pertaining to him or her are available in the AIS.

Tax authorities rely on multiple sources of financial information, advanced data analytics, and risk assessment tools to identify inconsistencies or transactions that may require further scrutiny; hence, taxpayers should keep in mind that reconciling AIS and Form 26AS does not guarantee they will not get any notice.

So here’s why taxpayers can receive income tax notices even after reconciling AIS and Form 26AS, and the common compliance gaps they should watch out for before filing their ITR.

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What is Form 26AS?

Form 26AS is a consolidated tax credit statement linked to your PAN. It shows tax deducted at source, tax collected at source, advance tax, self-assessment tax, refunds, and some high-value transactions.

It is mainly used to verify whether the tax credits claimed in the ITR are actually available in the system. Taxpayers use it to check whether TDS has been deposited correctly by the deductor. It is an important reconciliation tool before filing. However, it does not show every financial transaction the taxpayer may have undertaken.

What is AIS?

AIS, or the Annual Information Statement, is a broader information statement. It includes details such as salary, interest, dividends, securities transactions, property-related information, and other specified financial data.

It is designed to give both the taxpayer and the department a fuller view of financial activity than Form 26AS alone. AIS also helps identify transactions that may need disclosure in the return. Taxpayers should not assume that only the items in Form 26AS matter. In many cases, AIS is the more important statement for spotting disclosure gaps.

Why can notices arrive despite matching AIS and Form 26AS?

According to CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, the key reasons are as follows:

The return does not match AIS/26AS: Even if AIS and Form 26AS are identical, the notice can come because the ITR filed by the taxpayer does not match those statements. For example, salary, interest, dividend, or capital gains may be shown in AIS/26AS, but the taxpayer may have omitted them, reported a lower amount, or placed them under the wrong income head.

Income is reported, but under the wrong category: A taxpayer may correctly include the income, but still trigger a notice if it is classified incorrectly. For instance, a transaction that should be shown as capital gains may be reported as other income, or a business receipt may be treated like casual income, hence classified under ‘Income from other sources’. Even when the amount is correct, the wrong head of income can lead to mismatch flags.

Deductions or exemptions look excessive: Notices often arise when the taxpayer claims deductions or exemptions that appear too high relative to the income pattern. This may happen with deductions under sections like 80C, 80D, home loan interest, HRA, or capital gains exemptions. The AIS and 26AS may match perfectly, but the return can still be questioned if the deduction claim does not fit the available records.

High-value transactions do not fit the declared income: Large bank deposits, mutual fund purchases, share trades, property transactions, foreign remittances, or big credit card spending can trigger scrutiny if they seem inconsistent with the taxpayer’s reported income. Even when these transactions are correctly reflected in AIS, the department may still ask how they were funded or whether all income has been disclosed.

TDS credit is claimed differently from what is required in the system: Sometimes the taxpayer claims a TDS credit in the return, but the department’s processing system does not fully accept it because of timing issues, deductor reporting delays, or a mismatch in the way the income was shown. So even if AIS and 26AS are consistent, the return can still get an intimation or adjustment if the tax credit claim is not aligned properly.

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How to reconcile both documents?

Start by matching the PAN, assessment year, and reporting period. Then compare income items, TDS/TCS entries, and high-value transactions one by one.

If there is a mismatch, check the supporting source documents such as Form 16, salary slips, bank statements, broker statements, and loan certificates.

The goal is not only to see whether AIS and 26AS agree, but whether both align with the actual income and deductions in the ITR. If an item appears in AIS but not in 26AS, or vice versa, the reason must be understood before filing. Proper reconciliation reduces the chance of later notices or refund delays.

What types of transactions can trigger an income tax notice even if they are correctly reflected in AIS and Form 26AS?

High-value bank deposits, property purchases or sales, large mutual fund transactions, share trading activity, credit card spending, and foreign remittances can trigger scrutiny, according to Anandan.

This can happen even if the entries are correctly shown in AIS and Form 26AS, because the department may still want to know whether the taxpayer’s disclosed income supports those transactions.

The issue is often not the existence of the transaction, but whether the source of funds is adequately explained.

Large or unusual transactions may be reviewed more closely when they do not fit the taxpayer’s declared income pattern. So a correct AIS entry does not automatically eliminate scrutiny. It only means the transaction is visible to the department.

How does the Income Tax Department’s risk management system identify taxpayers for scrutiny beyond AIS and Form 26AS?

The department uses data analytics and risk-based selection to identify unusual patterns. It can flag taxpayers whose income, spending, deductions, or tax payments look inconsistent with their profile, says Anandan.

Repeated losses, sudden jumps in income, low tax payment relative to financial activity, or unusually high refund claims can all increase scrutiny. The system also compares information from multiple sources, not just AIS and 26AS.

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Besides checking AIS and Form 26AS, what other documents should taxpayers verify before filing their ITR?

Taxpayers should also verify Form 16, salary slips, bank statements, capital gains statements, broker reports, rent receipts, loan interest certificates, and investment proof. If they have foreign income or assets, those records should also be checked carefully.

These documents matter because AIS and 26AS may not capture the full tax position in the right format for filing. A taxpayer may need several source documents to support one disclosure in the return.

Received a tax notice? Here’s what to do first

First, read the notice carefully and identify what exactly the department is asking. Then compare the issue mentioned in the notice with the ITR, AIS, Form 26AS, and the source documents. If the return is correct, the taxpayer should prepare a written explanation with supporting evidence and respond within the deadline.

If there is a mistake, it should be corrected quickly through the appropriate filing or revised ITR route.

Documents to keep if a tax notice arrives

Taxpayers should preserve Form 16, salary slips, AIS and Form 26AS copies, bank statements, broker statements, property sale or purchase papers, rent receipts, loan certificates, investment proofs, and tax payment challans.

If there are capital gains or foreign transactions, those supporting records should also be kept safely. It is wise to retain these documents even after filing, because notices can come later.

The response to a notice is much easier when the taxpayer has a clean paper trail. Good record-keeping is often the difference between a quick closure and a prolonged tax dispute.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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