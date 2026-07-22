Home loan balance transfers have become increasingly common as borrowers look for lower interest rates, better repayment terms, or additional top-up funding.

However, while refinancing may reduce the borrowing cost, it does not automatically preserve the associated income-tax benefits. Tax deductions continue only if the statutory conditions under the Income-tax Act, 1961 are satisfied and the borrower maintains adequate documentation.

Many taxpayers inadvertently lose deductions because they fail to distinguish between the original housing loan and the refinanced loan, particularly where a top-up loan, change in ownership, or change in co-borrowers is involved.

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Top reasons taxpayers lose tax deductions

A balance transfer by itself does not result in the loss of tax benefits.

The deductions available under sections 24(b) and 80C generally continue, provided the refinanced loan is used to repay the original housing loan and all other conditions remain satisfied.

Akhil Chandna, Partner, Global People Solutions Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, says taxpayers commonly lose deductions due to practical mistakes such as:

Claiming deductions without retaining the loan closure letter and balance transfer documents.

Claiming interest on the entire refinanced loan, including the portion relating to a top-up used for personal purposes.

Continuing to claim deductions despite no longer being an owner or co-borrower of the property.

Claiming principal repayment under section 80C after the property has been sold within the prescribed lock-in period.

Not updating the revised loan details with the employer, resulting in incorrect TDS calculations.

The key principle is that the tax deduction follows the eligible housing loan and its utilisation, not merely the existence of a new loan.

Which part of a top-up loan qualifies for tax benefits?

The deduction should be restricted only to the interest attributable to the portion utilised for eligible housing purposes.

“For example, if a top-up loan of Rs 20 lakh is used partly for home renovation (Rs 12 lakh) and partly for personal expenditure (Rs 8 lakh), only the interest relating to the Rs 12 lakh used for renovation may qualify for deduction, subject to the applicable conditions,” said Chandna.

Interest relating to personal expenditure is not deductible. Maintaining separate records of utilisation is therefore critical.

Documents to preserve for home loan tax claims

Taxpayers should maintain a complete set of documents demonstrating that the new loan was used to refinance the original housing loan. Important documents include:

Loan sanction letters of both the original and refinanced loans.

Loan account statements from both lenders.

Interest certificates issued by both lenders for the relevant financial year.

Loan foreclosure or closure certificate issued by the original lender.

Balance transfer confirmation from the new lender.

Property purchase documents and possession/completion certificate, wherever applicable.

Details showing the utilisation of any top-up loan, particularly where renovation or construction expenditure is claimed.

These documents become particularly important if the return is selected for scrutiny.

ITR filing after a home loan transfer: What to do

The Income-tax Return does not require a separate disclosure merely because the loan has been refinanced. Borrowers should report the eligible interest under the appropriate schedule relating to house property and claim principal repayment under section 80C, wherever eligible.

“The claim should be based on the aggregate eligible interest paid during the year, taking into account payments made to both lenders before and after the balance transfer. Taxpayers should also ensure that the figures reported are supported by the respective interest certificates,” commented Chandna.

Verify these details to avoid incorrect TDS

Employees should promptly update their employer with:

The revised lender details.

Fresh interest certificate issued by the new lender.

Details of interest paid to both lenders during the financial year.

Revised principal repayment eligible under section 80C.

Any change arising from a top-up loan or change in ownership/co-borrower status.

Failure to update these details could result in excess or short deduction of tax at source, requiring correction while filing the return.

What could trigger tax scrutiny in refinanced home loans?

Some common risk indicators include:

Claiming interest on the entire refinanced loan despite a part of the loan being used for personal purposes.

Simultaneously claiming deductions by multiple co-borrowers beyond their respective ownership or repayment shares.

Mismatch between the interest claimed and the lender’s interest certificate.

Continuing deductions despite transfer of ownership.

Claiming deductions without adequate documentary evidence supporting the balance transfer and utilisation of funds.

Inconsistent disclosures between the employer’s TDS records and the income-tax return.

Proper documentation substantially reduces litigation risk.

Checklist to retain tax benefits after a home loan switch

Ensure the refinanced loan is used only to repay the original housing loan.

Preserve all loan sanction letters, foreclosure documents, interest certificates and loan statements.

Maintain clear records of utilisation of any top-up loan.

Update investment declarations with the employer immediately after refinancing.

Claim deductions only in proportion to eligible ownership and actual loan repayment.

Reconcile the interest claimed with certificates issued by both lenders.

Review the deduction computation before filing the ITR, particularly in the year of the balance transfer.

Retain all supporting documents even after filing the return, as they may be required during assessment or verification proceedings.

Taxpayers should separately track any unclaimed pre-construction interest pertaining to the original loan, as such benefit generally continues even after a balance transfer, provided appropriate records are maintained.

A home loan balance transfer is primarily a financing decision. From a tax perspective, borrowers should treat it as a documentation exercise as much as a financial one, because the eligibility of deductions depends not only on the refinancing itself but also on how well the transaction can be substantiated.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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