You may think that as long as you don’t withdraw the money from your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account, it will continue earning interest year after year. But that’s not always the case. Under certain circumstances, your EPF balance may stop earning interest even though the money remains in your account.

Employees may assume that simply leaving the money untouched guarantees uninterrupted credit of current interest of 8.25% per annum, but under the current framework, that is not generally the case.

So, can you really lose EPF interest without withdrawing your money? Here’s when it can happen.

Your account becomes inactive after 36 months, and interest stops being charged if you retire on or after the age of 55. Members who retire before attaining 55 years continue to earn interest until they attain 58 years of age. After the applicable period expires, the account becomes inoperative and interest is no longer credited.

Under the applicable EPFO rules, if an employee retires on attaining the age of 58 years, interest on the EPF balance is credited up to that age. Let’s say, as an example, if an employee retires at the age of 60, EPF interest continues to accrue until the age of 63 years, since the account becomes inoperative only three years after retirement. In other words, the period for which interest is credited depends on when the account is classified as inoperative under the EPFO’s rules, rather than solely on the date of retirement.

Separate provisions also apply in cases such as permanent migration abroad or death of the member if the accumulated balance remains unclaimed beyond the prescribed period. According to EPFO rules, if contributions are not received for three years following retirement, permanent migration abroad, or death, the account is considered inoperative. Currently, interest is paid on all accounts until the member turns 58.

Employees who change jobs, take a career break or remain unemployed should not assume that their EPF has stopped earning interest. The more important consideration is whether the account has crossed the statutory period after retirement or other prescribed events that render it inoperative.

Does NRI status affect EPF interest?

If an individual permanently migrates outside India and becomes covered by the relevant provisions under the EPF Scheme, the treatment of the account differs from that of a resident member who has merely stopped working.

“The Scheme recognises permanent migration abroad as one of the events relevant for determining when an account becomes inoperative. If the balance remains unclaimed beyond the prescribed period after such migration, interest may cease once the account is classified as inoperative,” said Rishi Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Teamlease Regtech.

However, it is important to distinguish between:

merely becoming an NRI for tax or residential purposes; and

permanent migration triggering the applicable EPF provisions.

Whether interest continues depends on how the member’s status fits within the Scheme and whether the account has reached the stage of becoming inoperative. Therefore, NRIs should review their EPF position after relocating abroad rather than assuming that interest will continue indefinitely.

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How is EPF interest calculated?

EPF interest is calculated on the monthly running balance, although it is credited to members’ accounts after the interest rate for the financial year is notified.

The broad methodology is:

Interest is calculated every month on the closing balance available for that month.

Fresh monthly contributions begin earning interest from the month they are credited.

Withdrawals reduce the balance from the month in which they are made.

At the end of the financial year, the monthly interest amounts are aggregated and credited to the member’s account.

If there are no withdrawals and monthly contributions continue throughout the year, the interest is calculated each month on the progressively increasing balance. At year-end, the cumulative interest is credited to the EPF account.

This monthly running balance approach is why members do not ordinarily lose interest merely because the annual credit entry appears later.

When is it wise not to withdraw EPF, and why?

From a retirement planning perspective, there are several situations where not withdrawing the EPF immediately may be beneficial.

When changing jobs

Instead of withdrawing, transferring the EPF to the new employer helps preserve continuity of service, simplifies record-keeping, and supports long-term retirement accumulation.

During temporary unemployment

If a member expects to rejoin the workforce, retaining the EPF corpus allows it to continue earning interest (subject to the applicable Scheme provisions) instead of interrupting long-term compounding.

When retirement is still many years away

EPF remains one of India’s relatively stable long-term retirement savings instruments, with annual interest declared by the EPFO. Premature withdrawals reduce the retirement corpus and diminish the benefit of compounding over time.

If the account is approaching the point where it would become inoperative and cease earning interest, members should evaluate whether withdrawing or redeploying the funds into another suitable investment aligns better with their retirement objectives.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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