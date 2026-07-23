GreenLine Mobility Solutions has partnered with Dabur India to decarbonise the FMCG company’s road logistics operations by deploying LNG-powered heavy commercial trucks, as businesses increasingly shift towards lower-emission freight solutions to cut supply-chain emissions.

Under the partnership, Essar-backed GreenLine will deploy LNG trucks across Dabur India’s logistics network. The transition is aimed at reducing emissions from long-haul freight while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability, the companies said.

The collaboration marks another step in Dabur’s sustainability roadmap and reflects growing corporate adoption of cleaner road transportation as part of broader supply-chain decarbonisation strategies.

“Reducing the environmental footprint of our supply chain is an important part of Dabur India’s sustainability roadmap,” said Samrat Sehgal, global director of supply chain at Dabur India.

“Our partnership with GreenLine enables us to integrate lower-emission transportation into our logistics operations while maintaining efficiency and reliability,” Sehgal said. Such collaborations, he added, would play a key role in building a sustainable and future-ready supply chain.

Charles Devlin D’Costa, vice-president, sales, GreenLine Mobility Solutions, said the partnership demonstrated how low-emission logistics was becoming an integral part of corporate business strategies.

“Every such partnership strengthens the momentum towards cleaner freight mobility, bringing us a step closer to transforming India’s road logistics ecosystem,” D’Costa said.

GreenLine operates more than 1,000 LNG- and electric-powered heavy commercial vehicles across major freight corridors. Its customers span the steel, cement, mining, FMCG and chemicals sectors.

The company’s fleet has collectively travelled over 100 million kilometres and helped customers reduce more than 27,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. The Dabur partnership will extend GreenLine’s lower-emission freight operations further into the consumer goods supply chain.