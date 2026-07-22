About 15 to 20 years ago, investment options were limited. Most people relied on fixed deposits (FDs), Public Provident Fund (PPF), insurance policies or post office savings schemes. Investing in the stock market was not easy. Mutual funds were not as accessible to the average investor as they are today.

Today the picture looks very different. An SIP (systematic investment plan) can be started on a mobile phone in minutes. Mutual funds, bonds, digital gold, National Payment System (NPS), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and even foreign stocks are all within reach. There is no need to visit a broker or set aside a large sum. Investments can start with as little as Rs 100 or Rs 500.

The numbers tell the story. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the mutual fund industry’s total Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed Rs 82 lakh crore by the end of June 2026. Monthly SIP inflows now exceed Rs 30,000 crore, backed by more than 9 crore active SIP accounts. Investing is no longer confined to big cities or wealthy families.

But there’s another side to this story. Investing has become easier, yet financial freedom does not feel any simpler. Buying a home now needs a bigger loan. Children’s education costs have shot up. Building a retirement corpus takes far more money than before, as people live longer and healthcare costs keep climbing. The paths to investment have widened, but the destination looks further away than ever.

This is the paradox of our times. The question is not whether investment options have grown. The real question is this: why is financial freedom getting harder for millions of families, even as investing gets easier?

Has the cost of achieving financial freedom risen?

Twenty years ago, anyone chasing financial freedom faced three big expenses: buying a home, funding a child’s education, and planning for retirement. These three goals remain the same today. What has changed is the cost of reaching them.

Start with housing. Over the last decade, home prices in most major Indian cities have climbed steadily, according to the various real estate reports. That means bigger down payments and longer home loans today. For many households, EMIs now eat into income for years.

Education costs have surged too. Various education sector reports put the annual rise in the cost of higher education in India at 10% to 12%. For engineering, medical, management courses, or study abroad, the increase is often steeper. An education that once cost a few lakh rupees can now cost several times more.

Retirement planning has changed as well. According to the World Bank, average life expectancy in India has reached about 72 years. That means planning for 20 to 30 years of expenses after retirement. Healthcare costs add to the pressure: industry reports put medical inflation in India between 10% and 14% a year, well above general inflation.

The real challenge isn’t inflation alone. It’s that the goals people invest for, housing, education, healthcare, retirement, have all become far costlier than before. Even when income rises, these goals often rise faster.

This is why many people feel that financial freedom keeps slipping further away, even with more investment options at hand. But is rising cost the only reason? Or does how people invest matter just as much? That’s next.

Investment has increased, but has it gone into the right areas?

How Indians invest has changed too. More people now put money into the stock market and mutual funds than before. But has this shift gone far enough to deliver financial freedom?

RBI data on the ‘Flow of Financial Assets of Households’ shows that in March 2015, only 8.6% of Indian households’ financial assets sat in direct equities and equity mutual funds. By March 2026, that share had risen to 15.3%. In a decade, the share of household investments in equity has nearly doubled.

That’s a positive shift. Equity is widely seen as the asset class best placed to build wealth and beat inflation over the long run. But there’s a catch: more than half of Indian households’ financial assets still sit in bank deposits, small savings schemes, and other debt instruments.

This is exactly why many portfolios don’t grow fast enough to meet financial goals, despite the wider range of investment options available today.

Manish Srivastava, Executive Director at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, says: “Financial freedom is not about how many products are available in the market; it’s about having the right financial plan in place and the discipline to stick to that plan.”

According to him, having plenty of choices is not the problem. Setting the right goals, and investing accordingly, matters far more.

“Having the right investment objective and asset allocation is far more important than choosing between different investment products.”

In short, buying new investment products won’t move the needle if the underlying goal is unclear or the portfolio lacks balance. Financial freedom comes from a sound strategy followed consistently, not from chasing the next ‘hot’ product.

RBI’s data makes the pattern clear: equity investments are rising, but a large share of household savings still sits in low-return, low-risk options. For goals that are 20 to 30 years away, saving alone isn’t enough. That money needs to go into assets built for long-term wealth creation.

Earnings are rising, but are savings keeping pace?

Incomes have grown alongside India’s economy over the past decade. But expenses have grown right along with them. In many households, a large share of the extra income goes toward a better lifestyle rather than into investments.

So even as salaries rise, the pace of investing hasn’t kept up. That’s one more reason financial freedom stays out of reach for many.

Manish Srivastava believes the real issue isn’t earnings, it’s how the money gets used. “Income per person has grown over the last decade, but so has the cost of major financial goals such as buying a home, funding higher education, and planning for retirement.”

A salary hike alone isn’t enough. What matters just as much is whether the amount set aside for savings and investments grows too.

He points to a simple but important shift in habit. “Many people follow the equation of Income – Expenses = Savings, investing whatever is left at the end of the month. Investors should reverse that approach to Income – Savings = Expenses, where investments happen first and spending adjusts around that,” says Srivastava.

This is what personal finance experts call “Pay Yourself First”: set aside savings and investments the moment the salary arrives, then plan monthly expenses around what’s left. It keeps investing regular and removes the guesswork of month-end leftovers.

On portfolio balance for long-term goals, Srivastava says, “For long-term goals, around 80% of the portfolio can be allocated to equity and the remaining 20% to debt for liquidity and stability.”

That ratio will vary by age, risk appetite and goals. But the underlying point holds – equity has consistently outpaced inflation over the long term, making it central to building wealth.

Financial freedom isn’t just about earning more. It comes down to what share of that rising income actually gets invested each year. If investments don’t grow alongside income, the goal keeps drifting further away.

An escalating lifestyle is becoming a major hurdle on the path to financial freedom

Say someone gets a 15% salary hike this year. They have two choices – put more into SIPs and other investments, or upgrade to a bigger home, a new car, a pricier phone, and a fuller lifestyle overall.

Most people choose the second path. That’s why many people who earn well still don’t build much of an investment fund over time. As income rises, expenses tend to rise right along with it. Personal finance calls this “lifestyle inflation.”

The effect shows up in debt too. RBI data shows the average debt per borrower rose from Rs 3.9 lakh in March 2023 to Rs 4.8 lakh by March 2025, a jump of about 23% in two years. As incomes grow, many families are taking on more debt to keep up with rising needs and wants.

Manish Srivastava sees this as one of the biggest hurdles to financial freedom: “For many households, lifestyle inflation has become a bigger challenge than inflation itself.”

The problem, he says, isn’t living better. It’s that a salary hike often gets fully absorbed by higher spending, leaving nothing for the future.

“A higher income often brings higher spending, and the problem starts when every increase in income is fully absorbed by a better lifestyle, leaving little room to save and invest for the future.”

This is why financial planners recommend raising investments with every salary hike, not just spending. Without that habit, expenses climb every year while the investment fund stays flat.

Srivastava puts it bluntly: “The biggest mistake investors make when their income increases is upgrading their lifestyle without increasing their investments.”

His advice is “every salary increment should be accompanied by a higher investment. Even a 10% annual step-up in investments can make a significant difference over the long term, helping investors build a much larger corpus without making a drastic change to their lifestyle.”

A simple 10% annual step-up, applied consistently over 20 to 25 years, can make a substantial difference to the final corpus. These small habits, repeated over time, are what actually bring financial freedom within reach.

What, after all, is the path to financial freedom?

Looking at the bigger picture, it would be wrong to say financial freedom is harder to achieve today than it was 20 years ago. Investment options are more plentiful, information is easier to access, and the barriers to entry have dropped sharply.

At the same time, the cost of financial freedom has risen. Homes cost more. Quality education needs a much bigger outlay. Healthcare costs keep climbing. And people may need their savings to last decades after retirement. Financial goals have simply grown bigger.

In this environment, earning more or having more investment options isn’t enough on its own. What matters is starting early, staying consistent, and increasing the investment amount over time.

Manish Srivastava sums it up: “No, financial freedom is not more difficult today than it was 20 years ago. The principles have remained the same—save consistently, invest regularly, and stay invested for the long term.”

He believes investors today have access to more information and better options than before. The challenge isn’t a lack of choice, it’s making good use of what’s available.

“Investors today understand the importance of starting early, but achieving financial freedom still comes down to saving consistently, investing in growth assets, and allowing compounding to work over long periods.”

In the end, financial freedom isn’t built on one big investment, a multibagger stock, or a new product. It comes from small habits sustained over years: investing regularly, raising the investment amount each year, keeping the right asset allocation, and staying the course through market swings.

Investing has certainly become easier. But financial freedom still belongs to those who work toward their goals with discipline, patience, and a long-term view.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investment decisions should be based on your financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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