Retiring central government employees will now be able to apply for their CGHS pensioner cards through a more streamlined digital process. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) has integrated the CGHS online system with the Bhavishya portal, making the application process simpler, faster and largely paperless.

The new facility aims to reduce paperwork, avoid repeated data entry and help pensioners get access to CGHS healthcare benefits soon after retirement.

The changes have been announced through an Office Memorandum (OM) dated July 17, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

What has changed?

According to the OM, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) have linked the CGHS online portal with the Bhavishya portal.

The OM says the integration has been introduced “as part of the Government’s commitment towards digital governance and enhancing the ease of living for retirees and pensioners.”

It adds that the integration will provide “a simplified, paperless and technology-enabled additional facility for processing applications for CGHS Pensioner Cards by retiring Central Government employees.”

In simple terms, employees retiring from Central government service can now use the Bhavishya portal to complete most of the formalities required for obtaining a CGHS pensioner card instead of entering the same information again on a separate platform.

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What is the Bhavishya portal?

Bhavishya is the Government of India’s online pension sanction and payment tracking portal developed by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW).

The portal digitises the pension processing system for Central government employees. It allows various stages of pension processing to be completed online by the employee, the Head of Office and other departments before retirement. Employees can also track the status of their pension case through the portal.

With the latest integration, Bhavishya will now also support the processing of CGHS pensioner card applications.

What is CGHS and how does it work?

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) provides healthcare facilities to eligible central government employees, pensioners and certain other categories of beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive cashless treatment at CGHS wellness centres and empanelled hospitals, subject to the scheme’s rules. They can also access consultations, medicines, diagnostic tests and specialist referrals through the CGHS network.

After retirement, eligible pensioners need a CGHS pensioner card to continue availing these healthcare benefits. Depending on the option chosen, they have to pay the prescribed CGHS contribution for the card.

How will the new integrated process work?

The OM explains that several steps will now happen automatically through the integration between the two portals.

Some key features include:

Approved pension-related details available on the Bhavishya portal will be automatically fetched to pre-fill the CGHS pensioner card application.

PAN will serve as the unique identifier for real-time validation and exchange of information between the CGHS online system and the Bhavishya portal.

Once the Head of Office verifies the pension forms, the Pension Payment Order (PPO) is generated and the prescribed CGHS contribution is paid online through the integrated BharatKosh payment gateway, the CGHS pensioner card will be generated.

The approved CGHS pensioner card can then be downloaded from both the CGHS portal and the Bhavishya portal.

Why is this important?

The government believes the integration will make the retirement process smoother by reducing manual work and cutting delays.

According to the OM, the new system is expected to “significantly reduce procedural delays, minimize manual intervention and documentation, eliminate duplication of data entry, and provide a seamless digital interface for retiring Government employees.”

It further says this will help ensure “timely availability of CGHS healthcare benefits immediately upon retirement.”

In many cases, retiring employees earlier had to enter similar information separately while completing pension formalities and while applying for a CGHS pensioner card. The integrated system is expected to remove much of this duplication.

Existing CGHS application process will continue

The ministry has clarified that the new arrangement is only an additional option for retiring employees.

The OM states that “the existing online application process through the official CGHS Portal shall continue to remain operational.”

This means retiring Central government employees can either apply for their CGHS pensioner card through the integrated Bhavishya platform or continue using the existing CGHS portal, depending on whichever option they find more convenient.

Ministries asked to spread awareness

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked all Ministries and Departments to inform retiring employees about the new digital facility so that more people can benefit from it.

The OM also states that detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), user manuals and operational guidelines for the integrated workflow will be released separately on the official websites of CGHS and the Bhavishya portal.

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