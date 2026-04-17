Five different companies. Five different sectors. Five different types of acquirers. What do they all have in common?

#1 – In late 2023, Cupid Ltd was taken over by a new set of promoters at ₹55 per share. The stock hit ₹527 within two years: A 9x return.

#2 – In 2016, Blackstone bought a controlling stake in Mphasis from Hewlett Packard at ₹430 per share. Within five years later, the stock hit a high of ₹2,800 per share – A 6X return.

#3 – In 2022, the Agrawal family, who had originally founded the company in 1973, bought back INEOS Styrolution India at ₹849 per share from its global parent. The stock peaked at ₹3,300 within three years – A 3.5X return.

#4 – Advent International (PE firm) picked up Eureka Forbes from a financially stressed Shapoorji Pallonji Group in 2021 at an open offer price of ₹210 per share. The stock touched ₹640 per share by mid-2025 – A 3X return.

#5 – Kubota Corporation of Japan entered Escorts through a preferential allotment at ₹850 per share in early 2020. Within eighteen months, the stock hit ₹1,793 – A 2X return.

What do they all have in common?

In each case, a motivated new owner replaced a disengaged, exiting, or distressed incumbent. The new owner brought some combination of growth capital, operational expertise, and skin in the game.

Typically, the market had been pricing the stock as a laggard with deteriorating fundamentals and/or incumbent management issues. As the new owners’ ambitious plans AND execution starts playing out, the stock re-rates.

This is what ‘special situations investors’ call a ‘Management change’ play.

In my view, this is one of the most underappreciated catalyst in the Special situation Investors’ arsenal. Not because the pattern is hidden, it’s visible (in hindsight at least), but because it requires patience.

Typically, the formalities alone take a year. In many cases, operational results take another year after that and most market participants either don’t have that kind of time horizon or don’t at investing from this lens. This is precisely why the opportunity exists.

Not to mention, there are plenty of cases where management change has not resulted in wealth creation but rather wealth destruction. That’s the risk.

So, in today’s maiden post on ‘special situations’ investing we’re diving deep into an underperforming QSR player where a dynamic, young & hungry management is replacing a disinterested PE backed management.

Will they succeed? Let’s find out.

SECTION 1: The RBA Story — What Went Wrong Under Everstone (And Why They Left)

In 2014, Everstone capital via its entity QSR Asia Pty opened Burger King’s first store at Select City Walk, New Delhi.

The entity listed as Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd at ₹157 per share in December 2020 and has since devolved into shareholders’ worst nightmare. Many capital raises and equity dilutions later, the stock now trades at ₹62 per share.

RBA Ltd – Share price history – Last 5 years

What’s worse is that through this steady fall from grace it continued to raise capital and kept diluting existing shareholders. That would’ve been fine if those capital raises resulted in concurrently higher market value.

In totality, the company raised over ₹2,350 crore EXCLUDING the upcoming capital infusion by the incoming promoter & EXCLUDING what the existing promoters raised/monetised by selling in the secondary markets.

Compare ₹2,350 crore to a current market capitalisation of ₹3,647 crore (13th April 2026 closing), and it’s obvious that none of this “growth capital” has translated into growth in the market value of the business.

RBA Ltd – Capital Raising / QIP History

Event Date Type Amount Price/Share Shares Issued Purpose / Notes IPO Dec 2020 IPO Total: ₹810 Cr Fresh: ₹450 Cr OFS: ₹360 Cr ₹60 13.5 Cr Fresh issue for growth capital; OFS was Everstone’s first partial exit QIP #1 Feb 2022 QIP ₹1,402 Cr ₹129.25 10.85 Cr 100% fresh capital. Store expansion + working capital. Investors deeply underwater today. QIP #2 Mar 2025 QIP ₹500 Cr ₹60 8.33 Cr Prepayment ₹72 Cr borrowings + ₹325 Cr capex + ₹83 Cr general corporate. Back to IPO price. TOTAL FRESH CAPITAL RAISED 2020–2026

~₹2,350 Cr



₹450 + ₹1,402 + ₹500 + ₹900 + ₹600. Every raise has been growth capital — never for survival. source: RBA Ltd – Company documents.

It gets worse.

In Feb 2022, RBA raised ₹1,402 crore by selling 10.85 crore shares at ₹129.25 per share. At least 77% of the proceeds were used to fund the Indonesia expansion (Burger King & Popeye franchises) which has been bleeding ever since.

The Indonesian operation – 138 Burger King stores and 25 Popeyes outlets generated a company EBITDA loss of ₹62 crore in FY25, against revenue of ₹583 crore.

Popeyes Indonesia is particularly ugly, with store-level EBITDA margins running at -20% to -31% across recent quarters. The store count has been shrinking, not growing, from 174 at the start of FY25 to 163 now. Revenue fell 14% year-on-year.

On the Q4 FY25 earnings call, management acknowledged they were exploring “all options” for the Indonesia business – a phrase that, in corporate speak, typically means everything from restructuring to outright exit. That is yet to happen.

Meanwhile, India business is quietly gaining momentum.

Burger King India now operates 577 stores across the country, up from 510 a year ago. In the most recent quarter (Q3 FY26), revenue grew 16.5% year-on-year to ₹577 crore, with same-store sales growth of 4.5%.

More importantly, the unit economics have been steadily improving: gross margins climbed from 65.8% in FY22 to 69.9% in Q3 FY26 — hitting the company’s own target of 70% three years ahead of schedule.

Restaurant-level EBITDA margins (pre-Ind AS 116) expanded from 5.2% to 13.0% over the same period. Eleven consecutive quarters of positive dine-in traffic growth suggest the brand has genuine consumer traction.

RBA India Business Financials – Last 7 Quarters

Source: RBA Ltd Company Documents – Investor Presentations

The consolidated picture, then, is one of an India engine being dragged down by an Indonesian anchor. India generated ₹99 crore of company EBITDA in FY25 while Indonesia destroyed ₹62 crore of it. Over 9MFY26, India business generated ₹91.5 cr, while Indonesia business reported a loss of ₹43.5 crore.

During the same period, Indonesia accounted for just 19% of consolidated revenue but negated about 47.5% of India’s operating profit.

This is why RBA still reports a consolidated net loss despite the India business being firmly profitable at the operating level. It is also why the stock has been beaten down, trading at around ₹62 per share, roughly 25% below its 52-week highs, despite the underlying India business trajectory being one of the better stories in Indian QSR.

And this is precisely the setup that creates a management change opportunity.

The outgoing promoter, QSR Asia – majority-owned by Everstone Capital, had been in the business for over twelve years but started exiting 7 years into the journey when it took the company public.

Private equity has a lifecycle: invest, grow, harvest, exit. By January 2026, Everstone was deep in exit mode, holding just 11.26% of the company. A PE sponsor looking to sell is not a PE sponsor looking to invest another ₹500 crore in new store rollouts or take hard decisions on Indonesia. Their incentives are not aligned with existing shareholders.

The business needed a new owner with a longer horizon and the willingness to deploy capital. In January 2026, it found one.

SECTION 2: Who Is The New Promoter?

The Open Offer is being made by a group of four acquirers and one “persons acting in concert” (PAC) entity.

The primary acquirers include Lenexis Foodworks Private Limited, a private company recognized as one of India’s largest homegrown QSR operators , and the Aayush Agrawal Trust, which serves as a private family investment vehicle.

They are joined by Inspira Foodworks Private Limited, a strategic investment and operating vehicle focused on scaling high-growth brands, and Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, an entrepreneur who serves as the sole trustee of the Aayush Agrawal Trust.

Mr. Agrawal is the central figure in the transaction, as he is the person in control of Lenexis Foodworks, Inspira Foodworks, and the PAC – Persons acting in concert.

He is a 37 years old, first-generation QSR operator whose family name carries considerably more weight than his personal profile suggests. Ayush is a member of the Agrawal family behind Ajanta Pharma, a ₹36,000+ crore market cap pharmaceutical company.

But this isn’t an Ajanta deal. Ajanta Pharma has formally clarified that it’s not involved.

This is personal capital from one branch of the family, the Madhusudan branch which owns 11.3% directly in Ajanta pharma through the Ayush Agarwal Trust, which is acting independently.

Aayush’s operating credentials come from Lenexis Foodworks, the company he built from scratch. This is also the entity which is in the acquirer group taking over RBA ltd.

Lenexis runs Chinese Wok, Big Bowl, and The Momo Co., a chain of desi Chinese QSR outlets that started in 2015 and now spans 250+ stores across 45+ cities. These are company-owned, company operated (COCO). This is the same architecture that Burger king runs on with 99% of its stores operating under the COCO model.

From an investors perspective, trying to gauge the new promoters operational capabilities – Lenexis credentials definitely help. However, Chinese Wok is subscale, its loss making and has a negative net worth of -₹298 crores.

New Promoter: Lenexis Foodworks – Financial Performance – Last 5 years

Source : Lenexis Foodworks – MCA filings / Author research

The company that is buying control of a ₹3,650 crore listed QSR business does not, on its own books, have the financial heft to fund this acquisition from operating cash flows. The money is coming from elsewhere, and that’s where the financing trail gets interesting.

SECTION 3: This Transaction Has Four Parts.

At first glance, the transaction looks complicated. It isn’t.

The first part is the cleanest: Lenexis Foodworks, the Aayush Agrawal Trust, Inspira Foodworks, and Aayush individually acquired QSR Asia’s entire 11.26% stake in RBA for approximately ₹460 crore.

This is the Everstone exit. No residual holding, no staggered sell-down, no lock-in drama. A clean break.

The second part is where the growth capital comes in. RBA will issue 12.86 crore new equity shares at ₹70 to the acquirer group through a preferential allotment, raising approximately ₹900 crore of fresh capital directly into the company’s balance sheet.

This is not money changing hands between shareholders. This is new equity, new capital, flowing into the operating business, signalling skin in the game.

The third part: Warrants. 75% of this is deferred.

Lenexis Foodworks alone receives 8.57 crore warrants at ₹70, exercisable within 18 months of allotment. With Warrants, promoter pays 25% upfront and the remaining 75% on exercise. If fully exercised, a total of additional ₹600 crore flows into RBA at the end of 18 months.

This means the full ₹600 crore is contingent on Lenexis choosing to convert within the 18-month window. In practice, if the stock trades above ₹70 at the time of conversion, the warrants will almost certainly be exercised.

If it trades below, the promoter forfeits the upfront payment and walks away from the additional capital commitment. It is a built-in optionality that aligns the promoter’s incentives with the stock price.

This is also a point of contention for existing shareholders because the preferential allotment (Rs 900 cr) combined with Rs 600 cr of warrants (over 18 months) will dilute present shareholders by approx. 30%. We will address this shortly.

The fourth part is regulatory compulsion. The Mandatory Open offer to public shareholders. Under SEBI’s Takeover Code, any acquisition that results in a change of control triggers a mandatory open offer to public shareholders. In this case, the acquirers were required to offer ₹70 per share for up to 26% of the expanded voting capital, roughly 20.81 crore shares, with a maximum outlay of approximately ₹1,456 crore.

The tendering window was originally expected to run from March 17th to April 2nd, 2026. However, SEBI approval is still awaited and the tendering has NOT happened yet.

And for those shareholders flagging excessive dilution, a fair concern, here’s the breakdown.

RBA Deal Structure: Capital Infusion Summary

Stage / Component Shares Involved Amount (INR Cr) Deal Price (INR) Infusion Timeline Cumulative Share Count Cumulative Dilution to Existing Base Pre-Deal Status 58,28,17,735 — — — 58,28,17,735 0.00% 1. SPA: Everstone Buyout 6,56,23,091 459.36 70 SPA Closing: Purchase of entire 11.26% stake from QSR Asia & F&B Asia Ventures. No new shares issued. 58,28,17,735 0.00% 2. Preferential Allotment (SSA) 12,85,71,428 900.00 70 Immediate: Within 15 days of CCI/SE approval. Fresh equity into RBA balance sheet. 71,13,89,163 ~22.06% 3. Open Offer (SEBI Mandatory) 20,80,61,717 (up to) 1,456.43 (Max) 70 Regulatory: Awaiting Approval. Unconditional. No new shares issued. 71,13,89,163 ~22.06% 4. Warrant Subscription (25% Upfront) 8,57,14,285 (Allotted) 150.00 70 Upfront: 25% of warrant value paid at allotment to Lenexis Foodworks. No new equity shares issued yet. 71,13,89,163 ~22.06% 5. Warrant Exercise (75% Balance) 8,57,14,285 (Converted) 450.00 70 Deferred: 75% payable within 18 months of allotment. New equity shares issued on exercise. 80,02,37,373* ~37.30% Source: Company documents – Draft. Letter of Offer, company filings

*Expanded Voting Share Capital per DLOF (80,02,37,373 shares) includes vested ESOPs.

Capital into RBA balance sheet: Preferential Allotment (₹900 Cr) + Warrants (₹600 Cr) = ₹1,500 Cr. Capital to existing shareholders: SPA (₹459 Cr to Everstone) + Open Offer (up to ₹1,456 Cr to tendering public shareholders).

It’s evident from the table above that while dilution appears (and is) high, it takes place on a staggered timeline. The immediate dilution is around 22%, which is silos appears high but if successful, infuses ₹900 crores of growth capital into a business that already has a leverage free balance sheet.

The EGM to approve all four resolutions (preferential issue, warrant allotment, authorised capital increase from ₹700 crore to ₹900 crore, and amendments to the Articles of Association) was held on February 13, 2026.

All resolutions passed with 68.15% voting turnout. The SEBI floor price, calculated as the 60-day volume-weighted average price preceding the public announcement, was ₹64.96.

The acquirers are paying ₹70 per share, a 7.8% premium to the regulatory minimum. But compared to the CMP – current market price of ₹62 per share, a shareholder has the opportunity to participate in the open offer with a potential 11.4% return.

Because most public shareholders have an average buying price of higher than ₹70 per share, the acceptance ratio (what % of the tendered shares are actually bought in the open offer) in the open offer is likely to be fairly high (50%+).

The company is still awaiting SEBI approval for the open offer and is likely to announce the tendering dates post approval.

SECTION 4: Follow The Money — How Is The Deal Being Financed?

The most important question any investor should ask about a ₹2,000 crore acquisition is simple: where is the money coming from? Can they really finance the deal?

The DLOF – Draft Letter of Offer is vague.

It states that the acquirers have made “firm financial arrangements” to fulfil their obligations, certified by Nikunj Raichura and Associates, Chartered Accountants.

The escrow deposited with RBL Bank amounts to ₹14.6 crore in cash and a ₹220.65 crore bank guarantee furnished by the Aayush Agrawal Trust. That is ₹235 crore posted against a maximum open offer liability of ₹1,456 crore.

The DLOF does not disclose pledges, does not name the lending banks, and does not describe the financing chain. On paper, that is all SEBI requires. In practice, it tells you nothing about where the actual capital is coming from.

The answer is buried in a different set of filings entirely.

SEBI’s insider trading disclosure norms require promoters of listed companies to report changes in share encumbrance. And since February 2026, immediately after the RBA deal was announced, the Aayush Agrawal Trust has been systematically pledging its Ajanta Pharma shares to raise capital.

The Trust holds 1,41,12,924 shares in Ajanta Pharma, representing 11.30% of total share capital. At Ajanta’s market price of roughly ₹2,500 to ₹2,800 per share, that holding is worth ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 crore.

Since February, the encumbrance on the Trust’s holding has climbed from 6.48% to 7.03% of Ajanta’s total capital. The pledge activity has involved at least eight different lenders: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Securities, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Capital, HSBC Invest Direct, Aditya Birla Capital, Jio Credit, and Ashika Credit Capital.

The financing chain, pieced together from these filings, runs as follows:

Ajanta Pharma equity, held personally by the Aayush Agrawal Trust, is pledged to banks and NBFCs as collateral for personal loans. Those loans are then deployed into RBA via the Lenexis and Inspira entities. Ajanta Pharma Limited itself has formally clarified to the stock exchanges that the listed company is not involved in the RBA transaction in any manner.

Ajanta Pharma – Family Holdings & family branch wise pledging

Source: Ajanta Pharma filings, Author research

This is not corporate capital. This is family wealth getting redirected.

The only aggressive, directional pledging is from the Aayush Agrawal Trust (Madhusudan branch), with the Ravi Agrawal Trust (13%, Purshottam branch) showing some activity that appears to be refinancing of existing loans unrelated to the RBA deal.

As of March 2026, the Ayush Agarwal Trust owns 11.3% of Ajanta Pharma out of which 7.03% or 62.2% of their family’s shareholding has been pledged.

This matters for two reasons.

First, it is a genuine signal of conviction. Aayush is not deploying other people’s money or raising institutional capital. He is leveraging his family’s crown jewel to bet on RBA. That kind of personal exposure concentrates ‘animal forces’ (hopefully) in a way that PE funded capital never does.

Second, it introduces a dependency that did not exist before. If Ajanta Pharma’s stock corrects 30 to 40 percent, say on a bad quarter, a regulatory action, or a broader market selloff, the margin calls on ₹2,200 to ₹2,500 crore of pledged stock could create real pressure on the financing structure.

The new promoter of Burger King India would find himself managing margin calls on pharma shares while simultaneously trying to scale a QSR chain. That is a risk worth watching.

SECTION 5: The Valuations Case

Start with the simplest number. RBA trades at roughly ₹62 per share. The new promoter’s all-in entry price is ₹70 per share.

The market is pricing this stock at a 11.4% discount to what the incoming owner just paid.

The discount is a reflection of uncertainty associated with the open offer and is typical in most open offers. As final SEBI approvals come through and the open offer nears completion, this gap will get plugged.

The market capitalisation at ₹62 per share is approximately ₹3,600 crore for a company that did ₹1,968 crore of India revenue in FY25 and ₹2,551 crore on a consolidated basis.

Those are not small numbers. But the valuation is compressed because the market sees the consolidated loss (₹237 crore PAT loss in FY25), the Indonesia drag, and the impending 20%+ dilution from the preferential issue.

What the market may be underweighting is what an already leverage free balance sheet looks like after the capital infusion. Post the ₹900 crore equity allotment alone, RBA will hold roughly ₹1,164 crore of net cash on a debt-free balance sheet. If the warrants are exercised, that figure rises to approximately ₹1,764 crore.

Sure, existing shareholders gets diluted but in return they get a QSR company sitting on a war chest it has never had before.

The question is what that war chest buys. So far, Capital allocation has been nightmare. Will it change under the new promoters? That’s the need of the hour at RBA ltd.

At RBA’s current capex of ₹2.7 to ₹3 crore per new store, ₹1,500 crore of deployable capital could fund roughly 500 new restaurants. The current India network is 577 stores. If even half that capital is deployed into store expansion over the next three to four years, the network could approach 800 to 1,000 stores.

For context, Jubilant Foodworks (Domino’s India) operates roughly 2,500 stores, and Devyani International (KFC/Pizza Hut) is at approximately 1,877. RBA would still be smaller, but it would no longer be subscale. And scale matters in QSR because the fixed cost base, from supply chain to marketing to technology to corporate overheads spread out more efficiently across a larger store network.

QSR Peer Comparison: RBA vs Listed QSR operators



Source: www.screener.in / Company filings / Investor presentations

Compared to peers, it has fewer stores, lower CFO yield (CFO/Sales) and trades at a discount. Perhaps some of that discount is warranted but even on an absolute basis, valuations seem reasonable with the incoming promoter buying of ₹70 per share providing a sort of notional floor.

So, a combination reasonable valuation, limited downside with the positive operating momentum in the Indian business make this story interesting.

Add to the above the open offer “arbitrage”. While a 11.4% return under 3 months’ timeline (conservative assumption) is by no means “risk-free”, it does provide an additional kicker.

In conclusion, the bet looks something like this:

Heads – The business sheds some of its obviously underperforming parts and gets re-rated + your cost of holding RBA reduces to the extent of acceptance ratio in the open offer.

Tails – You don’t lose much EVEN if the incoming promoter does nothing spectacular. With the kind of capital they’ve had to raise, they’re the ones who should be worrying about how to make this bet work, not you.

Of course, if the economy turns for the worse, or the stock price of Ajanta Pharma takes a big knock, or if the incoming promoters have other funding challenges or SEBI approval issues, the situation could change dramatically.

It may be a good idea to add Restaurant Brands Asia to your watchlist and see how this plays out.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.tijorifinance.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Disclaimer:

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

Rahul Rao has been Investing since 2014. He has helped conduct financial literacy programs for over 1,50,000 investors. He helped start a family office for a 50-year-old conglomerate and worked at an AIF, focusing on small and mid-cap opportunities. He evaluates stocks using an evidence-based, first-principles approach as opposed to comforting narratives.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependents do NOT Hold shares in the securities/stocks/bonds discussed in the article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.