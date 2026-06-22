In 2010, Sun Pharma fought a long and bitter battle to take control of Taro, an Israeli generics maker the market had written off as a litigation-ridden mess. Sun paid very little. Taro went on to become one of the most profitable engines it ever owned.

In 2020, Tube Investments of India picked up CG Power , a scandal-hit, near-insolvent electrical equipment maker, for a few rupees a share. The stock then compounded many times over.

Two different companies, two different industries, one common thread.

In each case an Indian acquirer bought an asset for far less than it was worth, because the seller wanted out for reasons that had nothing to do with the quality of the asset.

This is one of the most interesting but rare catalysts in the special-situations toolkit. In this series we have written about demergers and about promoter change. A plain acquisition is new ground for us, and one has just surfaced in an unglamorous corner of the market: large-diameter steel pipes.

A cyclical that just inflected

Man Industries (India) Limited , the self-styled “line pipe people”, is a thirty-year-old maker of large-diameter submerged arc welded pipes for oil and gas, water and infrastructure projects.

For most of its life it has traded like what it is, a lumpy, cyclical, capital-hungry exporter. Then two things happened at once.

First, the core business quietly inflected. Consolidated operating margins have climbed from under 8% in FY23 to a record 13% in FY26, helped by a richer mix of exports and value-added, coated pipe, and the balance sheet is net cash.

MAN Industries – Last 4 years summarised Financials

Consolidated (Rs Cr) FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Total income 2,270 3,194 3,525 3,593 EBITDA 176 293 356 468 EBITDA margin 7.8% 9.2% 10.1% 13.0% PAT 67 105 153 171 Net debt / (net cash) 258 (108) 185 (158) Source: company filings.

Second, on 21 May 2026, Man closed its first international acquisition.

The deal

Through a wholly owned Saudi subsidiary, MAN International Steel Industries Company (MISIC), Man bought 100% of National Pipe Company (NPC), one of Saudi Arabia’s oldest and largest large-diameter pipe makers, for USD 102 million, roughly Rs 1,000 crore.

NPC adds 430,000 tonnes a year of API-certified HSAW and LSAW capacity, taking the group to about 1.6 million tonnes, with a plant in Dhahran in the heart of the Kingdom’s Eastern Province industrial belt.

National Pipe company (NPC) Plant location, Dhahran – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Source: NPC, Dhahran, Google maps

The structure of the deal matters. The deal was funded with USD 70 million of debt and USD 32 million of equity, and the debt sits inside the Saudi subsidiary, not on the listed Indian parent.

It is, in effect, a small leveraged buyout serviced by the acquired company’s own cash flows. The Indian balance sheet consolidates the benefits (if & when they come through) and avoids direct exposure if the asset goes belly-up, although a parent guarantee leaves some contingent risk.

NPC acquisition at a glance Target / acquirer 100% of National Pipe Co (NPC), via MISIC (wholly owned Saudi arm) Consideration USD 102 mn (~Rs 1,000 cr). USD 70 mn debt + USD 32 mn equity, debt ring-fenced in KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) Capacity added 430,000 MTPA (HSAW + LSAW); group rises to ~1.6 MTPA Multiple paid 1.5x EV/EBITDA, 0.7x book NPC, CY2025 Revenue ~Rs 1,900 cr, 25% EBITDA margin, 18% PAT margin, 26% ROE, debt-free NPC assets Net worth USD 159 mn, cash and liquid assets USD 83 mn, order book ~USD 120 mn Payback (mgmt) ~1.5 years; Aramco approved vendor for 20+ years Source: Man Industries Q4FY26 Investor presentation

Why it is this cheap

Here is what makes this a special situation rather than just an acquisition. Surprisingly, Man paid 1.5x EBITDA and 0.7x book for NPC, against Saudi-listed pipe peers that trade many times higher.

NPC Peer valuation benchmarks

For about Rs 1,000 crore (USD 102 Million), Man acquired a business carrying USD 159 million of net worth and USD 83 million of cash and liquid assets. It paid well below the net worth of what it bought.

So why sell at that price.

A potential answer is in the identity of the seller. NPC was controlled by a joint venture of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo of Japan (51%) alongside Saudi shareholders (49%). The Japanese parents are refocusing on their core steel business, Nippon Steel most visibly through its large purchase of US Steel, and NPC was a non-core, overseas, downstream holding they wanted off the books.

This appears to be a bilateral exit by a motivated strategic seller, not a contested auction.

And the asset is good

NPC is debt-free, made about Rs 1,900 crore of revenue in calendar 2025 at a 25% EBITDA margin and an 18% net margin, and earns a 26% return on equity.

Almost too good to be true.

It’s on Saudi Aramco’s approved vendor list for more than twenty years, a Qualification (technical) backed barrier to entry and carries an order book of around USD 120 million across Aramco, Qatar Petroleum, the Saudi water authorities and global engineering contractors.

Management expects the deal to pay for itself in about a year and a half.

The effect on Man is large. NPC alone roughly matches the Indian standalone business in size. CRISIL, which upgraded Man to A+ in June 2026, expects group scale to rise 50% to 60% and consolidated margins to settle in a 14% to 15% band, with gearing staying comfortable.

Management guides to Rs 5,000 to 5,500 crore of consolidated revenue in FY27 and sketches a path to roughly Rs 8,500 crore by 2030, with the Saudi platform contributing close to half. I would take FY30 figures with a grain of salt but the FY27 numbers appear likely in the absence of disruptions.

Against a market value of about Rs 4,500 crore, it appears compelling but there’s more to the story than catches the eye.

The tails: governance first

The reasons to be careful with Man are concentrated in one place, and it’s not really the pipe business. It is governance, and it is worth going slowly here, because this is a company where the catalyst and the caveat sit with the same family.

Let’s start with what is on the record.

Man’s auditors signed an unqualified opinion on the FY25 standalone accounts, but attached two emphasis-of-matter flags an investor cannot wave away.

The first: SEBI ran a forensic audit and issued a show-cause notice to the company. Man filed a settlement application, SEBI did not take it up, and the matter is now sub judice before the Bombay High Court after the company secured a stay.

The second: the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, through the Registrar of Companies, served the company and its directors a notice under Section 206(5) for various non-compliances, against which Man has filed compounding applications that are still pending.

Behind both sits a longer story, an allegedly bitter feud between the Mansukhani brothers and an NFRA – National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) order in August 2023 questioning the quality of the company’s audit & auditors.

None of this is headline-grabbing, and that is exactly the problem.

The lapses read as procedural rather than larcenous: delayed disclosure of the SEBI audit issue, raising money through warrants rather than a rights issue, promoter share purchases during a closed trading window, losses on ill-judged hedges, and, in the past, promoter borrowings from subsidiaries that were later returned.

But the texture of the group accounts still mandates careful attention. The consolidated audit report carried qualifications on the Jammu subsidiary, Man Stainless Steel Tubes, which had used about Rs 98 crore of short-term funds for long-term purposes and, more tellingly, entered related-party transactions the audit committee had not approved, for the simple reason that the subsidiary had no audit committee until October 2024.

To be fair to the other side, the financial pressure that often accompanies governance trouble has eased: promoters have cut pledged shares from about 41% to roughly 5%, the SBI-led consortium kept funding the company and its special audits found no siphoning, and the standalone accounts carry an unqualified opinion.

None of that disposes of the core question, which is conduct rather than solvency. The audit overhang is unresolved, and the rating agency, even as it upgraded Man, still lists ‘any liability due to SEBI audit observations’ as a trigger that could pull the rating back down.

Then, there are the receivables.

Why the receivables keep climbing

Receivables have ballooned in two years, and the non-current bucket more than doubled in the last one alone.

MAN Industries – Last 3 years Receivables

Receivables (Rs Cr) FY24 FY25 FY26 Current trade receivables 355 896 1,010 Non-current-trade receivables 97 97 238 Total trade receivables 452 993 1,248

By CRISIL’s reckoning, total debtors stood at around Rs 1,250 crore by March 2026, with debtor days near 128 and gross current assets close to 200. For a company doing about Rs 3,600 crore of revenue, that is a great deal of cash tied up in customers.

There are three overlapping reasons, and only some of them are benign.

The business is lumpy and project-led, so large export orders sit first as inventory and then as receivables until milestones are billed and long sea voyages complete. On top of that, the Middle East conflict left ships waiting near the Strait of Hormuz, stranding UAE-bound shipments and bloating both inventory and debtors through FY26, a knot the company says it has since untangled by routing pipe to the Fujairah port instead of Abu Dhabi. Third, Man has moved its big Taiwan and Central Asia orders from FOB (Freight on Board) to a delivered-duty-paid model which means they’re responsible for the entire delivery until it reaches the customer. This grosses up revenue and other expenses together and lengthens the cash cycle, since Man now carries the goods all the way to the customer’s door before it collects.

Management frames all of this as timing, project-specific inventory and that old debtors will “neutralize” over a quarter or two, and points to a full order book as proof the demand behind it is real.

The parts that deserve more scepticism are the harder core inside that number, and the items where the working capital is not facing a customer but a group entity.

The auditors singled out disputed trade receivables as a Key Audit Matter, a gross disputed balance of about Rs 104 crore carrying an expected-credit-loss provision of roughly Rs 13 crore, and about Rs 109 crore of debtors sat under arbitration as of March 2026, which the company believes it will recover.

MAN Industries – Intra-Group receivables & contingent liabilities

Source: Annual Report, company filings

Separately, a meaningful slice of the group’s stretched balance sheet is intra-group rather than customer-facing: large loans to the Jammu subsidiary and to the Merino Shelters real-estate arm, accrued interest on those loans, a Rs 389 crore corporate guarantee to the subsidiary, and a roughly Rs 66 crore receivable from Merino for cancelled units.

Beyond that sit the ordinary risks of the trade.

Pipes are cyclical and tied to oil, gas and water capex. Tenders are fixed-price and slow, so input-cost spikes cannot be passed on once a bid is in. The company has taken forex knocks, including a recent mark-to-market loss on imported machinery for the Jammu plant and a large cross-border acquisition is always easier to announce than to integrate.

The bet

Put it together and the wager looks like this. Heads, a cyclical buys a high-quality, high-return asset for less than its book value, roughly doubles its earnings base off balance sheet, and gets re-rated as a Gulf-anchored pipeline platform rather than an Indian exporter.

Tails, governance and cyclicality keep the multiple capped, but you are buying assets below their net worth, so the downside is cushioned in a way it rarely is.

The seller in this story walked away for reasons of its own. Whether that proves to be Man’s good fortune or a warning depends, as these things always do, on what happens after closing: integration, cash conversion, and whether the people running the company finally match the quality of what they have just bought.

It is worth putting Man Industries on the watchlist and seeing how this plays out.

Note: We have relied on company filings (the FY25 Annual Report, quarterly investor presentations and con-call transcripts, the 27 February 2026 demerger press release, and the December 2025 CRISIL rating rationale) and on widely used market-data sources for price and market-cap figures throughout this article. Where a figure is an author calculation built on management-guided or segment numbers, it is marked as such. Because the demerger is at an early, in-principle stage, the share-exchange ratio and the carved-out entity’s standalone financials are not yet available.

Disclaimer:

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