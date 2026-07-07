Welcome to the latest edition of Hidden Gems Weekly. In recent weeks, we examined a company quietly conquering India’s industrial supply chain, a packaged food exporter building global brand buffers and a niche coatings player riding premiumisation trends. This week, we turn to a company that wants to move beyond selling more machine tools to selling better ones, a shift that could help it benefit from India’s growing manufacturing ambitions.

India’s manufacturing ambitions are creating a large opportunity for machine tool makers. But the biggest winners may not be the companies selling the highest number of machines.

Instead, they could be those moving up the value chain by offering sophisticated products that command better pricing and cater to industries where technology matters as much as cost.

That is the transformation Macpower CNC Machines is attempting.

Over the past few years, the company has steadily shifted its focus from conventional Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines towards higher-end products such as the NEXA series, horizontal machining centres and five-axis machines. These machines cater to sectors such as defence, aerospace and precision engineering, where customers demand greater accuracy, automation and reliability.

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

The strategy is beginning to show results

The financial performance suggests the strategy is beginning to work. Revenue from operations grew 27.3% to Rs 333.2 crore in FY26, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 33.1% to ₹33.9 crore. Operating margins also improved, with Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) margin reaching 16.2%.

Management believes there is more to come. It has guided for revenue growth of 28% to 30% in FY27 while aiming to maintain margins at current levels and improve them over time. If delivered, that would mark another year of healthy growth, even as the company prepares for a much larger investment cycle.

The bigger story, however, lies beyond one year’s financial performance. Macpower is trying to build a business that earns more from every machine it sells.

If the strategy works, Macpower could earn more from every machine it sells while strengthening its position in India’s machine tools market. But getting there will require far more than strong demand. The company is preparing for a larger investment cycle, and how it funds that expansion could matter as much as the growth itself.

Moving up the value chain

Machine tools are often seen as a cyclical business. But not every segment of the market offers the same economics.

Entry-level machines largely compete on price, while premium machines compete on technology, precision and after-sales support. Companies that successfully move into higher-end products typically enjoy stronger pricing power and face fewer competitors.

Macpower is positioning itself to benefit from that shift. According to management, around 40% of its pending order book now consists of the premium NEXA range. These machines typically command average selling prices of Rs 29 lakh to Rs 32 lakh, compared with average company-wide realisations of about Rs 20 lakh per machine.

Impact on Business & Investor Value

Source: Company Presentation

A richer product mix should therefore help improve profitability even if the number of machines sold does not increase at the same pace.

The opportunity also appears sizeable. As of March 31, 2026, the company had an order book of about Rs 406 crore, while bids worth more than Rs 1,000 crore were under various stages of evaluation. Alongside its growing presence in defence and aerospace, management has also expanded its customer base to include larger industrial companies, gradually reducing its dependence on smaller engineering firms.

The strategy is not simply about increasing sales. It is about increasing the value of every sale.

Better machines mean higher realisations, stronger customer relationships and a larger addressable market. That also explains why management continues to invest aggressively in research and development, product launches and sales infrastructure despite near-term cost pressures.

Demand, however, is only one part of the equation. If Macpower wants a larger share of the premium machine tools market, it also needs the manufacturing capacity to support that ambition.

Building for the next phase of growth

The company is therefore entering a fresh investment cycle. Its immediate priority is a proposed 13-acre leased facility near its existing plant, where management plans to invest around Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore.

Initially, the focus will be on backward integration and easing manufacturing bottlenecks before gradually adding further capacity. By producing a larger share of critical components internally, the company hopes to improve quality, reduce dependence on suppliers and strengthen margins over time.

Source: Company Presentation

The leased facility is only the first step. Management is also pursuing a much larger government land allotment for its long-term expansion plans. The proposal has been delayed because of changes in Gujarat’s industrial land policy and local elections.

However, the company believes the revised policy could allow it to acquire land at about 25% of the government rate, compared with around 50% under the earlier framework. If approved, this could materially reduce the cost of its next phase of expansion, although the timeline remains dependent on government approvals.

Unlike many manufacturing companies that add capacity only after demand becomes visible, Macpower is attempting to prepare for a larger opportunity.

Management believes domestic demand for machine tools will continue to grow as manufacturing activity expands and sectors such as defence, aerospace and engineering invest in more sophisticated equipment. The current investment programme is therefore aimed not just at increasing production, but at positioning the company to participate in that structural shift.

Growth comes with a bigger balance sheet

Expansion, however, rarely comes without financial implications.

Until now, Macpower has funded much of its growth through internal accruals. Management said the company invested more than Rs 15 crore in capital expenditure during FY26 using its own funds, up from around Rs 12 crore a year earlier. Combined with a relatively clean balance sheet, healthy cash generation and strong return ratios, that has allowed the company to expand without putting significant pressure on its finances.

The next phase, however, is likely to require a much larger capital commitment. Along with the proposed leased facility, the longer-term government land project could involve substantially higher investment.

Macpower FY26 Balance Sheet Snapshot

Metric FY26 Total Debt Rs 1 crore Debt-to-Equity 0.01x Interest Coverage 29.8x Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) 29.1% Return on Equity (ROE) 21.3% Source: Screener.in

Investors should therefore expect the balance sheet to evolve alongside the business, with borrowings potentially becoming a larger part of the capital structure.

That need not be viewed negatively. Manufacturing businesses often invest ahead of demand, particularly when they are trying to move into higher-value products.

More importantly, Macpower enters this investment cycle from a position of strength. The company has consistently generated healthy operating cash flows and maintained healthy Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE), giving it greater flexibility in funding future expansion.

The real test will not be whether debt increases, but whether every additional rupee invested generates attractive returns. If the new facilities help the company manufacture more premium machines, improve operating efficiencies and sustain margins, a modest increase in leverage could strengthen long-term earnings rather than weaken the business.

Valuation already reflects optimism

The market has already taken note of Macpower’s transformation. The stock trades at 40 times earnings. This suggests investors expect the company to continue gaining market share while improving its product mix and profitability.

That also leaves less room for disappointment. Management’s FY27 guidance points to another year of healthy growth, but investors will be looking beyond revenue numbers. The pace of capacity expansion, improvement in margins and the company’s ability to maintain strong return ratios will matter just as much as headline sales growth.

What investors should monitor

Macpower’s investment case is gradually changing. A few years ago, the focus was on whether the company could grow. Today, the bigger question is whether it can scale profitably.

Investors should therefore monitor four factors closely over the next few years. The first is the share of premium machines in the company’s sales mix, since that will influence both realisations and margins. The second is the progress of the 13-acre expansion project and developments relating to the proposed government land allotment.

The third is the balance sheet. As capital expenditure accelerates, investors should watch whether borrowings remain manageable and whether operating cash flows continue to support expansion. Finally, return ratios such as ROCE and Return on Equity (ROE) will indicate whether the additional capital deployed is creating value for shareholders.

The bottom line

Macpower is attempting to transform itself from a manufacturer of conventional machine tools into a supplier of higher-value products serving industries such as defence, aerospace and precision engineering. That strategy is already improving realisations, supporting margins and opening opportunities with larger customers.

The next phase of growth, however, depends on more than demand. The company now needs to expand manufacturing capacity, deepen backward integration and invest meaningfully in new facilities. Those investments could gradually reshape the balance sheet, but they also have the potential to create a much larger business if managed well.

For investors, the key question is not whether Macpower will spend more on expansion. It is whether those investments allow the company to grow while preserving the financial discipline that has characterised its business so far. If management can maintain that balance, Macpower’s premiumisation strategy could prove to be much more than a product upgrade. It could mark the beginning of the company’s next phase of growth.

In conclusion, it appears the foundations for scale now appear stronger than before.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.