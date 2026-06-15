Most special situations we have covered in this series are demergers, where a conglomerate is split so the market can value each piece on its own.

This one is the opposite. The promoter is pushing its entire global metals business down into a small, formerly sleepy Indian listed company.

Until recently, John Cockerill India Limited (JCIL) traded as CMI FPE, reflecting its parent’s acronym CMI – Cockerill Maintenance & Ingénierie and the India based FPE – Flat products India Ltd that CMI took over in 2008.

The listed entity roughly tripled in size overnight owing to this restructuring move. The thesis is that the combined business, consolidated in the Indian unit starting January 1st 2026, is worth far more than the parts it started with.

In less than a month the stock has gone from INR 5,380 per share to hitting a high of INR 10,000 per share. So, judging by the recent move in the scrip, the market seems to be valuing the change favorably.

John cockerill – Historical Price chart

The real question is whether everything has been priced in or there is still value remaining on the table?

Let’s find out.

From CMI FPE to the group’s global headquarters: How we got here

John Cockerill India reports on a January to December calendar year, so the periods below are CY quarters, not Indian financial years.

Here’s a little background on the company and its performance.

CY24 was a bad year. Standalone revenue fell from Rs 667 crore to Rs 389 crore, Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) went negative, and the company lost money. As recently as the third quarter of CY24, quarterly EBITDA was still negative, which marks the starting point of this loss-making engineering micro-cap’s story.

In CY25, Revenue declined further to Rs 358 crore but EBITDA turned positive to Rs 22.9 crore at a 6.4 percent margin, and Rs 10.3 crore of profit.

The standalone material (Gross) margin jumped from 37 percent to 55 percent highlighting a shifting mix towards higher-value work. The balance sheet stayed clean, with about Rs 226 crore of cash and negligible debt.

John Cockerill – Summarised Financials

Source: John Cockerill Exchange filings

In September 2025, the parent announced it would carve its global metals business into a new Belgian holding company, John Cockerill Metals International SA, or JCMI, and sell 100 percent of it to the Indian listed co.

It’s crucial to note that this is not a share swap. John Cockerill India is buying JCMI for cash, a consideration not exceeding EUR 50 million, roughly Rs 500 crore but the deal has been structured rather attractively. This EUR 50 million is an interest-free loan repayable over five years, provided by none other than the Belgian holding company itself.

Consequently, the China, Belgium and Germany operations consolidated from 1 January 2026.

John Cockerill – Corporate Structure

Source: John Cockerill Ltd Q1CY26 Investor presentation

But there’s more. The US business is held back, stuck on what management calls technical consolidation issues, and is expected to follow later.

A super interesting piece in this whole deal is John Cokerill’s revolutionary Volteron green-steel technology, which the company has co-developed with Arcelor Mittal. More on this later.

After all this, the first consolidated results arrived with Q1 CY26: standalone revenue doubled to Rs 200 crore, while consolidated revenue was Rs 344 crore. Consolidated EBITDA, though, was only Rs 4.9 crore, a 1.4 percent margin. That gap is the whole story.

Why is the parent doing this?

This is the part that decides whether the deal is a gift or a burden, so it is worth slowing down.

John Cockerill SA is a privately held Belgian engineering group whose interests span energy, defence, industrial equipment and environmental technology. It continues to own 70.4% in John cockerill India limited.

John Cockerill – Global Business segments

Source: John Cockerill Ltd Holding structure & Global business segments

For context, steel-plant equipment, the cold rolling mills, processing and galvanising lines and the associated services, sit inside its industrial arm. That is the business being moved to India.

Management’s stated reasons, repeated across three quarters of filings and calls, are consistent. The consolidation is meant to “create a focused, transparent and investible structure, to unlock efficiencies in technology transfer, supply chain and lifecycle support, and to put India at the centre of the group’s global metals operations”.

It is worth being precise about what “technology transfer” means here, because the parent is not simply handing its technology to the listed Indian company.

When an analyst asked how much JCIL pays the parent in licence fees for its upstream and processing-line technology, the chairman declined to quantify it, saying only that the “business model is different and cannot be evaluated in percentage,” which potentially points to a paid licensing relationship rather than a transfer of ownership.

The group’s flagship green-steel technology, Volteron, remains owned by the promoter (jointly by John Cockerill SA and ArcelorMittal) and how JCIL will benefit from it is still under discussion, so what is actually moving to India is the manufacturing of the equipment, not the underlying intellectual property.

I think fundamentally, it makes sense for the company to undergo this restructuring.

The company describes India as the hub: strong economic fundamentals, stable industrial policy, a deep domestic steel market and, importantly, a listed platform with access to capital and growing investor confidence.

Reading between the lines and the strategic logic is straightforward.

Europe’s steel industry is in structural retreat, weighed down by high energy costs and weak demand, while the growth in steel capital spending is in India, China and the Middle East.

India is the single fastest-growing large steel market in the world and is investing heavily to expand capacity toward 2030.

India Steel capacity expansion targets

Manufacturing in India is cheaper than in Belgium and in Europe (consolidated EBITDA margins were 1.4% vs 5.7% standalone), and management has been explicit that part of the margin plan is shifting the cost base from West to East.

Housing the metals business in a listed Indian vehicle gives it a dedicated equity currency, a lower cost base, and proximity to its best end-market, while letting the parent concentrate its own attention and capital on its other priorities.

What John Cockerill India becomes

It becomes bigger, clearly.

The consolidated annualised revenue run-rate off the first quarter is about Rs 1,378 crore, against Rs 358 crore standalone in CY25. Add the US leg later and management has hinted at something approaching Rs 2,000 crore of consolidated revenue, though the CFO has been careful to point out that the US contribution will be smaller than some analysts assume.

The consolidated order book is around Rs 3,300 crore, executable mostly over three years, with marquee wins from JSW , Tata Steel’s tinplate arm, Godawari Power , and overseas names in China and Kazakhstan. Then there’s a long-discussed memorandum of understanding with SAIL that has not yet been converted to orders.

John Cockerill – Consolidated Main order wins

Source: John Cockerill Ltd Orderbook movement

What does “better” mean? is the open question. The acquired global business is, right now, close to breakeven at the operating level. That is why bolting it on drags the consolidated EBITDA margin down to 1.4 percent even as standalone margins sit near 5.7 percent.

Management’s plan is to take consolidated EBITDA margin from around 3 percent today to the middle of the path by early next year and above 10 percent over three years, through the West-to-East cost shift, a richer mix of high-margin lifecycle services, and eventually earning revenue on technology it is currently only spending (R&D) on.

That technology it brings along is crucial too.

The downstream processing business is the core. On top sit jet vapour deposition, a next-generation coating technology, a rolls-coating facility at Taloja due to be commissioned shortly, and Volteron, a green-steel electrolysis technology co-developed with ArcelorMittal whose intellectual property Jointly held by John Cockerill & Arcelor Mittal but which has no revenue today.

The bigger prize management points to is moving from downstream steel processing, roughly 30 percent of steel capital spending, into the upstream, roughly 70 percent, which it argues could expand the revenue opportunity around 2.5 times.

On management’s own timeline, this is a multi-year story. As the CFO put it – this is the investment phase; next year is meant to be the harvest.

The valuation, and the fight around it

Here is where the special situation gets uncomfortable.

Disclaimer: What follows is a simple, illustrative if-then exercise to help you think about how the market might value combined business once. It is emphatically not a target price. And because JCIL has not yet disclosed ASTPL’s consolidated full year financials, the numbers here are placeholders built on management-stated segment figures & our estimates of the future.

John Cockerill – Forward P&L estimates

Rs crore (consolidated) CY26E CY27E CY28E Revenue 1,500 1,800 2,100 EBITDA margin 3.0% 6.0% 10.0% EBITDA 45 108 210 PAT 23 69 144 Implied P/E at Rs 10,029 220x 72x 34x Implied EV/EBITDA 105x 44x 22x Source: Author estimates / Management commentary

Basis, this P&L trajectory you are potentially paying a three-years-out valuation today.

So is there value left on the left?

Based on what we understand today, no. For the stock to deliver a solid return within the 1 to 2 year window, the market would have to pay around 143 times earnings or 90 times EV to EBITDA on the CY27 figures OR EBITDA margin improvement plus topline growth would be much faster than we’re currently assuming in our if-then analysis.

Based on our assumptions, however, stretch all the way to the CY28 bull case and apply a rich exit multiple and you still struggle past breakeven.

We ran a full sensitivity across EBITDA margins from 3 to 13 percent and exit multiples from 12 to 30 times EV to EBITDA on Rs 2,100 crore of revenue.

The single most bullish corner of that grid, at 13 percent EBITDA margin – above management’s own target – at an aggressive 30 times, produces about 70 percent upside.

John Cockerill Ltd – Exit EV/EBIDA Grid

The reason is simple and worth saying clearly. The obvious re-rating, the one driven by the first consolidated print and the optics of tripled revenue, appears to have already happened, compressed into eight weeks this spring.

Whatever value the transformation creates from here has been pulled forward and then some. A further significant move from here would not be earnings backed (unless earnings growth surprises). It would be momentum and a still richer multiple on an already extreme one.

The risks that decide it

The undefined fundraise. Management has repeatedly flagged an equity raise, then deferred it, with no size, instrument or price disclosed. Any raise is potential dilution but it is impossible to quantify today because, well, the company itself has not decided it.

Management has repeatedly flagged an equity raise, then deferred it, with no size, instrument or price disclosed. Any raise is potential dilution but it is impossible to quantify today because, well, the company itself has not decided it. The related-party nature of the deal. The parent is both seller and financier. The fairness of the EUR 50 million price and the quality of the acquired business are not independently established.

The parent is both seller and financier. The fairness of the EUR 50 million price and the quality of the acquired business are not independently established. Execution on margins. The entire bull case rests on consolidated EBITDA margin climbing from 1.4 percent to double digits. That is a three-year promise that has not started showing up in the consolidated numbers yet.

The entire bull case rests on consolidated EBITDA margin climbing from 1.4 percent to double digits. That is a three-year promise that has not started showing up in the consolidated numbers yet. The US leg and the new technology. US consolidation keeps slipping. JVD and Volteron have zero revenue today, and the Volteron IP is not even completely owned by the listed company.

US consolidation keeps slipping. JVD and Volteron have zero revenue today, and the Volteron IP is not even completely owned by the listed company. The thin float. With roughly 30 percent public ownership and modest daily volumes, the stock moves violently in both directions. The eight-week double can run the other way just as fast.

The bottom line

The structural transformation is real, and it is genuinely interesting. A loss-making micro-cap has been made the global headquarters of a Belgian group’s metals business, with a clean balance sheet, a tripled revenue base, a credible technology portfolio, and a promoter willing to fund the deal itself. That is a real special situation.

But the special situation here is not a cheap entry into an impending multibagger. The market has already paid for the bull case basis our estimates, and then some for several years in advance.

The honest framing is not how high it can go, but how much has to go right simply to justify where it already is.

History does not repeat, but it does rhyme, and the rhyme here is a familiar one. The story is sound. The price got there first.

Note: We have relied on company filings (the FY25 Annual Report, quarterly investor presentations and con-call transcripts, the 27 February 2026 demerger press release, and the December 2025 CRISIL rating rationale) and on widely used market-data sources for price and market-cap figures throughout this article. Where a figure is an author calculation built on management-guided or segment numbers, it is marked as such. Because the demerger is at an early, in-principle stage, the share-exchange ratio and the carved-out entity’s standalone financials are not yet available.

Disclaimer:

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

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