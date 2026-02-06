Silver prices were seeing wild swings in trade. On MCX, Silver March Futures hovered near the Rs 2.33 lakh/kg levels. Internationally too, silver spot prices plunged almost 40% from its January 29 record highs.

In late January, silver prices rose to their record high levels, trading near the $120/oz mark. Analysts noted that the price hike was mainly driven by high investment demand, along with a soft US Dollar and high expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

But a lot changed in just over a week.

What is weighing on silver prices?

One of the major reasons behind the sharp fall in precious metal prices is the rebound in the US Dollar, which has strengthened since the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. Warsh is widely known for his hawkish stance and his preference for tighter monetary policy.

Easing geopolitical uncertainties is also seen as another key factor. US and Iran are scheduled to hold talks. Along with this, US President Donald Trump described his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping as excellent, which weighed on the safe-haven appeal of the asset.

Additionally, the CME Group (which manages COMEX) has raised margins on 5000 Silver Futures to 18% from the earlier 15%, which is adding pressure to silver prices.

Silver price outlook: What analysts expect next

Despite the recent volatility, analysts have noted that the massive pullback in prices occurred due to technical corrections.

Analysts have said that the recent fall has no underlying strong fundamental reason. UBS forecasts silver prices near the $105/oz mark in the short term by March 2026.

