Why is the Silver price moving today?

On COMEX, Silver tumbled as much as 9.6% to near $64.1 per ounce on Friday before staging a sharp rebound above $70, reflecting extreme volatility across global markets. The metal is now down more than 40% from its January 29 peak, erasing all gains for the year and marking its steepest collapse since 1980.

In India, festive and wedding season demand adds an extra layer of price support, as jewellers and retailers witness higher buying activity. On the other hand, silver—seen as both a precious and industrial metal—is being impacted by demand in electronics, renewable energy, and solar panel manufacturing.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence, with heavy speculative buying—especially from China—pushing prices higher. As sentiment flipped and the dollar strengthened following Kevin Warsh’s Fed nomination, leveraged positions unwound rapidly, overwhelming silver’s underlying supply-demand dynamics.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 242 ( 1.91 ) 2,422 ( 19.10 ) 242,240 ( 1,910.00 ) Bangalore 242 ( 5.26 ) 2,418 ( 52.60 ) 241,800 ( 5,260.00 ) Chennai 242 ( 5.28 ) 2,423 ( 52.80 ) 242,310 ( 5,280.00 ) Delhi 241 ( 5.25 ) 2,412 ( 52.50 ) 241,190 ( 5,250.00 ) Hyderabad 242 ( 5.27 ) 2,420 ( 52.70 ) 241,990 ( 5,270.00 ) Kolkata 241 ( 5.25 ) 2,413 ( 52.50 ) 241,290 ( 5,250.00 ) Mumbai 242 ( 5.26 ) 2,416 ( 52.60 ) 241,610 ( 5,260.00 ) Pune 242 ( 5.26 ) 2,416 ( 52.60 ) 241,610 ( 5,260.00 ) Surat 242 ( 5.27 ) 2,419 ( 52.70 ) 241,930 ( 5,270.00 )

