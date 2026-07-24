Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 24 July 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹222, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹222,410, reflecting a gain of 1.39% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,224.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 222 219 3.05 1.39% 10 gm 2,224 2,194 30.50 1.39% 1 Kg 222,410 219,360 3,050.00 1.39% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

COMEX Silver is trading with a weak undertone after slipping below the $58 mark. Going forward, the price trajectory of the metal will largely depend on the Central Bank’s commentary and also the US Fed’s decision.

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On the demand dynamics, long-term structural demand will continue to be resilient with mild jitters based on real-time economic developments, with consumer preference inclining more towards lightweight jewellery given the steep gold prices raising concerns around general affordability.

Outlook for Silver Investors

It is likely that immediate rate actions may remain on pause, although any hawkish tone regarding inflation could trigger short-term market recalibration. Having said that, support near $4000 remains a crucial floor for the metal, said Colin Shah, MD of Kama Jewelry.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 223 ( 3.07 ) 2,227 ( 30.70 ) 222,700 ( 3,070.00 ) Bangalore 223 ( 3.05 ) 2,226 ( 30.50 ) 222,580 ( 3,050.00 ) Chennai 223 ( 3.06 ) 2,231 ( 30.60 ) 223,060 ( 3,060.00 ) Delhi 222 ( 3.05 ) 2,220 ( 30.50 ) 222,030 ( 3,050.00 ) Hyderabad 223 ( 3.06 ) 2,228 ( 30.60 ) 222,760 ( 3,060.00 ) Kolkata 222 ( 3.04 ) 2,221 ( 30.40 ) 222,110 ( 3,040.00 ) Mumbai 222 ( 3.05 ) 2,224 ( 30.50 ) 222,410 ( 3,050.00 ) Pune 222 ( 3.05 ) 2,224 ( 30.50 ) 222,410 ( 3,050.00 ) Surat 223 ( 3.05 ) 2,227 ( 30.50 ) 222,700 ( 3,050.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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