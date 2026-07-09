Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 9 July 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹226, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹226,290, reflecting a gain of 1.51% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,263.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 226 223 3.37 1.51% 10 gm 2,263 2,229 33.70 1.51% 1 Kg 226,290 222,920 3,370.00 1.51% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending sideways on the back of geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. Hostilities between US and Iran limited the scope of upside for the yellow metal as oil prices rose with the US carrying out a fresh wave of strikes against Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it carried out drone attacks on US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, and has also threatened to close the chokepoint- Strait of Hormuz again.

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Additionally, the probability of rate hike by the US Federal reserve is also weighing negatively on the white metal as investors are diverting towards interest yielding assets like bonds and currencies.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver prices to remain range-bound in the near term, adding that a high dollar index and uncertainties in the Middle East continue to weigh negatively on silver. Increase in oil prices over concerns of transits through the Hormuz Strait have weakened the market sentiment over the white metal.

Currently, market participants weigh in at least one rate hike by the US Federal Reserve for this year.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 227 ( 3.38 ) 2,266 ( 33.80 ) 226,590 ( 3,380.00 ) Bangalore 226 ( 3.38 ) 2,265 ( 33.80 ) 226,470 ( 3,380.00 ) Chennai 227 ( 3.38 ) 2,270 ( 33.80 ) 226,950 ( 3,380.00 ) Delhi 226 ( 3.37 ) 2,259 ( 33.70 ) 225,900 ( 3,370.00 ) Hyderabad 227 ( 3.38 ) 2,267 ( 33.80 ) 226,650 ( 3,380.00 ) Kolkata 226 ( 3.37 ) 2,260 ( 33.70 ) 225,990 ( 3,370.00 ) Mumbai 226 ( 3.37 ) 2,263 ( 33.70 ) 226,290 ( 3,370.00 ) Pune 226 ( 3.37 ) 2,263 ( 33.70 ) 226,290 ( 3,370.00 ) Surat 227 ( 3.34 ) 2,266 ( 33.40 ) 226,550 ( 3,340.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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