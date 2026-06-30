Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 30 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹226, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹225,900, reflecting a gain of 1.45% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,259.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 226 223 3.22 1.45% 10 gm 2,259 2,227 32.20 1.45% 1 Kg 225,900 222,680 3,220.00 1.45% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Comex Silver advanced by more than 1.6% in today’s session to trade at the $59.11 level. The prices of the precious metal bucked the trend to trade higher after dropping in the previous session.

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Markets continue to price in three US Federal Reserve rate hikes this year, with the first increase potentially expected in September.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Moving forward, traders are closely watching the upcoming US monthly employment report for additional policy signals. Meanwhile, the US and Iran are set to resume peace talks in Doha, Qatar, although uncertainty persists after Tehran reiterated plans to oversee traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 226 ( 3.24 ) 2,262 ( 32.40 ) 226,200 ( 3,240.00 ) Bangalore 226 ( 3.23 ) 2,261 ( 32.30 ) 226,080 ( 3,230.00 ) Chennai 227 ( 3.23 ) 2,266 ( 32.30 ) 226,560 ( 3,230.00 ) Delhi 226 ( 3.21 ) 2,255 ( 32.10 ) 225,510 ( 3,210.00 ) Hyderabad 226 ( 3.23 ) 2,263 ( 32.30 ) 226,260 ( 3,230.00 ) Kolkata 226 ( 3.22 ) 2,256 ( 32.20 ) 225,600 ( 3,220.00 ) Mumbai 226 ( 3.22 ) 2,259 ( 32.20 ) 225,900 ( 3,220.00 ) Pune 226 ( 3.22 ) 2,259 ( 32.20 ) 225,900 ( 3,220.00 ) Surat 226 ( 3.23 ) 2,262 ( 32.30 ) 226,200 ( 3,230.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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